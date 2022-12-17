 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois vs. Alabama A&M basketball video highlights, score, live updates

Penn St Illinois Basketball

Illinois forward Dain Dainja drives to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Penn St. won 74-59. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

The Alabama A&M and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Illinois leads Alabama A&M 36-19 at halftime.  

Illinois, ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll, entered the contest 7-3 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Illinois 74-59 on Dec. 10.

AAMU came into the matchup 4-6 overall. On Thursday, Alabama A&M beat Rust College 97-75. 

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Dain Dainja reverse layup

Fighting Illini center Dain Dainja made a left-handed reverse layup with 14:15 left in the first half that put Illinois up 17-7 vs. Alabama A&M. 

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. fast-break layup

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got a fast-break layup with 16:43 left in the first half that put Illinois up 9-3 vs. Alabama A&M. 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Otis Hughley Jr. is the Alabama A&M men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

