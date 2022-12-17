Illinois vs. Alabama A&M basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Alabama A&M and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Illinois leads Alabama A&M 36-19 at halftime.

Illinois, ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll, entered the contest 7-3 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Illinois 74-59 on Dec. 10.

AAMU came into the matchup 4-6 overall. On Thursday, Alabama A&M beat Rust College 97-75.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Dain Dainja reverse layup

Fighting Illini center Dain Dainja made a left-handed reverse layup with 14:15 left in the first half that put Illinois up 17-7 vs. Alabama A&M.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. fast-break layup

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got a fast-break layup with 16:43 left in the first half that put Illinois up 9-3 vs. Alabama A&M.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Otis Hughley Jr. is the Alabama A&M men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.