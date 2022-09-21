Illinois vs. Chattanooga football game time, TV channel, live stream

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Chattanooga Mocs football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET.

Illinois enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Illinois beat Virginia 24-3 on Sept. 10.

The UTC Mocs come into the matchup 3-0 overall. On Sept. 17, Chattanooga beat North Alabama 41-14.

Thursday Night Football: How to watch Illinois vs. Chattanooga football on TV, live stream

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 22

Location: Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

BTN broadcasters are scheduled to be Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), and Elise Menaker (reporter).

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXSports.com/live

Chattanooga Mocs terrestrial radio broadcast: WFLI-AM 1070; WFLI-FM 100.3

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Rusty Wright is the Chattanooga Mocs football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.