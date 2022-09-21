Illinois vs. Chattanooga football game time, TV channel, live stream

Chattanooga Mocs terrestrial radio broadcast: WFLI-AM 1070; WFLI-FM 100.3
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates with tight end Michael Marchese (42) after Marchese' s touchdown reception from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown, left, forces Virginia's Billy Kemp IV to fumble a punt return during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois recovered the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown, left, and Virginia's Billy Kemp IV watch Kemp's punt return fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois recovered the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey recovers a punt return fumble by Virginia's Billy Kemp IV in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois tight end Tip Reiman catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. sacks Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia's Fentrell Cypress II recovers and advances Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant's goal line fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Virginia recovered the Bryant fumble in the end zone. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia safety Jonas Sanker, left, strips the ball from Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant at the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Virginia recovered the Bryant fumble in the end zone. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia safety Jonas Sanker, right, begins to strip the ball from Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant near the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Virginia recovered the Bryant fumble in the end zone. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia quarterback Jay Woolfolk rolls out during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia quarterback Jay Woolfolk directs a receiver downfield as he rolls out during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Reggie Love III carries the ball and is tackled by Virginia's Nick Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott gestures on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois place kicker Caleb Griffin hits a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr., during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Brent Bielema, center, looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr., leads his teammates in singing the school's alma mater after an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Brent Bielema, right, talks with Virginia head coach Tony Elliott after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey (2) sings the school's alma mater with teammates Griffin Moore (43) and James Kreutz after an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A look at Illinois vs. Virginia football on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Virginia Cavaliers football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Rusty Wright is the Chattanooga Mocs football head coach.
