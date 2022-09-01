Illinois vs. Indiana football game time, TV channel, live stream

Illinois running back Chase Brown scores his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito hands off to running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming nose tackle Cole Godbout tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods, right, trips up Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley for a loss as linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. all defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods, right, trips up Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley for a loss as linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. all defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl looks around his team's bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito drops back to pass as offensive lineman Julian Pearl protects during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming running backs coach Gordie Haug, left, talks with quarterback Andrew Peasley during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito carries a game ball as he is hugged by a teammate after their win over Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl, left, and Illinois head coach Brent Bielema talk after Illinois defeated Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Calvin Avery, second from left, and linebacker Seth Coleman (49) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes (33) and defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming running back Titus Swen (2) leaps over Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 38-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Josh McCray holds his helmet after getting injured during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Brent Bielema yells at his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 38-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A look at Illinois vs. Wyoming football on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wyoming Cowboys football on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley fakes a hand off during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito is hugged by a teammate after their win over Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley walks off the field after his team's loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
