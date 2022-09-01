 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois vs. Indiana football game time, TV channel, live stream

Wyoming Illinois Football

Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes (33) and defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Indiana Hoosiers football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest in Bloomington, Indiana, on Friday, Sept. 2. 

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET.

Illinois comes into the contest 1-0 overall. On Saturday, Illinois defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 38-6. 

This is the season opener for Indiana, which finished the 2021 season at 2-10 overall and 0-9 in the Big Ten. 

Wyoming Illinois Football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito hands off to running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

How to watch Illinois vs. IU Hoosiers football on TV, live stream

Game time: 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 2

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV channel: FS1

FS1 broadcasters are scheduled to be Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst). 

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On Dish, FS1 is channel 150.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Satellite radio: Sirius channel 84

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast

Complete list of Illinois football terrestrial radio affiliate broadcasts.  

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Tom Allen is the Indiana Hoosiers football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

