Illinois vs. Indiana Hoosiers basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Indiana leads Illinois 70-54 with 5:44 left in the second half.

Illinois entered the matchup 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Minnesota 78-60 on Monday.

The IU Hoosiers came into the contest 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Indiana beat Wisconsin 63-45.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. 3-pointer

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 9:08 left in the second half. Shannon's basket cut the Indiana lead to 66-49 vs. Illinois.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Dave drive, dunk

IU Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis drove for a dunk with 17:39 left in the second half. Jackson-Davis' dunk put Indiana up 50-38 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' RJ Melendez 3-pointer

What an end to the half from @IlliniMBB ‼️ pic.twitter.com/c1Syy5AMG2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 20, 2023

Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key as the clock expired at the end of the first half. Melendez's basket cut the Indiana lead to 43-33 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' RJ Melendez fast-break dunk

.@MelendezRamses wanted allll of that 💥



📍 Unleaded 88 pic.twitter.com/6NQtwl1Irf — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) January 20, 2023

Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez got a fast-break dunk via an assist from Terrence Shannon Jr. with 48 seconds left in the first half. The Melendez dunk cut the Indiana lead to 41-30 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. 3-pointer

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 1:46 left in the first half. Shannon's basket cut the Indiana lead to 39-28 vs. Illinois.

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino drive, dunk

IU Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino drove to the basket and dunked with 9:28 left in the first half. Hood Schifino's dunk put Indiana up 22-12 vs. Illinois.

Indiana's Trey Galloway 3-pointer

IU Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 14:38 left in the first half. Galloway's basket put Indiana up 12-4 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Sencire Harris steal, layup

Fighting Illini guard Sencire Harris stole the ball from Indiana's Trey Galloway, and Harris took for a layup with 19:01 left in the first half. Harris' basket put Illinois up 2-0 vs. Indiana.

Indiana Hoosiers arrive at Illinois' State Farm Center

📍 State Farm Center pic.twitter.com/LOihjOcvmv — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 20, 2023

Members of the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball team arrive to face the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Close 1 of 4 Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) passes as Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Indiana's Trey Galloway vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) lays the ball up during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts to an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. A look at Illinois vs. Indiana Hoosiers basketball on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. 1 of 4 Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) passes as Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Indiana's Trey Galloway vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) lays the ball up during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts to an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mike Woodson is the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball head coach.

