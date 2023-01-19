 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois vs. Indiana Hoosiers basketball video highlights, score, live updates

Penn St Illinois Basketball

Illinois guard Sencire Harris smiled as he waits for play to resume during an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Penn St. won 74-59. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Thursday, Jan. 19. 

Indiana leads Illinois 70-54 with 5:44 left in the second half.

Illinois entered the matchup 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Minnesota 78-60 on Monday. 

The IU Hoosiers came into the contest 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Indiana beat Wisconsin 63-45. 

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. 3-pointer

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 9:08 left in the second half. Shannon's basket cut the Indiana lead to 66-49 vs. Illinois. 

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Dave drive, dunk 

IU Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis drove for a dunk with 17:39 left in the second half. Jackson-Davis' dunk put Indiana up 50-38 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' RJ Melendez 3-pointer

Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key as the clock expired at the end of the first half. Melendez's basket cut the Indiana lead to 43-33 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' RJ Melendez fast-break dunk 

Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez got a fast-break dunk via an assist from Terrence Shannon Jr. with 48 seconds left in the first half. The Melendez dunk cut the Indiana lead to 41-30 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. 3-pointer

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 1:46 left in the first half. Shannon's basket cut the Indiana lead to 39-28 vs. Illinois.

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino drive, dunk

IU Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino drove to the basket and dunked with 9:28 left in the first half. Hood Schifino's dunk put Indiana up 22-12 vs. Illinois.

Indiana's Trey Galloway 3-pointer

IU Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 14:38 left in the first half. Galloway's basket put Indiana up 12-4 vs. Illinois. 

Illinois' Sencire Harris steal, layup

Fighting Illini guard Sencire Harris stole the ball from Indiana's Trey Galloway, and Harris took for a layup with 19:01 left in the first half. Harris' basket put Illinois up 2-0 vs. Indiana.

Indiana Hoosiers arrive at Illinois' State Farm Center

Members of the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball team arrive to face the Illinois Fighting Illini. 

A look at Illinois vs. Indiana Hoosiers basketball on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mike Woodson is the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball head coach.

