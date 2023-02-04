The Illinois Fighting Illini and Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa leads Illinois 47-41 with 15:29 left in the second half.
Illinois, ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, entered the matchup 16-6 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 72-56 on Tuesday.
The Iowa Hawkeyes come into the contest 14-8 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Iowa beat Northwestern 86-70.
Check out the top plays from the game.
Iowa's Filip Rebraca dunk
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca dunked with 19:04 left in the second half. Rebraca's basket put Iowa up 39-36 vs. Illinois.
Iowa's Kris Murray 3-pointer at the buzzer
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray hit a right-wing 3-pointer on an assist from Josh Dix as time expired at the end of the first half. Murray's basket cut the Illinois lead to 36-35 vs. Iowa.
Illinois' Ty Rodgers tip in
Fighting Illini guard Ty Rodgers tipped in a missed shot by Coleman Hawkins for a basket with 1:23 left in the first half. Rodgers' basket put Illinois up 36-29 vs. Iowa.
Iowa's Payton Sandford 3-pointer
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Payton Sandfort hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 9:39 left in the first half. Sandfort's basket put Iowa up 23-18 vs. Illinois.
Illinois' Matthew Mayer drives for basket
Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer drove for a basket with 16:46 left in the first half. Mayer's bucket put Illinois up 9-5 vs. Iowa.
Iowa's Kris Murray floater in the lane
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray hit a floater in the lane with 17:02 left in the first half. Murray's basket cut the Illinois lead to 7-5 vs. Iowa.
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fran McCaffery is the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball head coach.
