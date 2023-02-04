The Illinois Fighting Illini and Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa leads Illinois 47-41 with 15:29 left in the second half.

Illinois, ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, entered the matchup 16-6 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 72-56 on Tuesday.

The Iowa Hawkeyes come into the contest 14-8 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Iowa beat Northwestern 86-70.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Iowa's Filip Rebraca dunk

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca dunked with 19:04 left in the second half. Rebraca's basket put Iowa up 39-36 vs. Illinois.

Iowa's Kris Murray 3-pointer at the buzzer

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray hit a right-wing 3-pointer on an assist from Josh Dix as time expired at the end of the first half. Murray's basket cut the Illinois lead to 36-35 vs. Iowa.

Illinois' Ty Rodgers tip in

Fighting Illini guard Ty Rodgers tipped in a missed shot by Coleman Hawkins for a basket with 1:23 left in the first half. Rodgers' basket put Illinois up 36-29 vs. Iowa.

Iowa's Payton Sandford 3-pointer

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Payton Sandfort hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 9:39 left in the first half. Sandfort's basket put Iowa up 23-18 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Matthew Mayer drives for basket

Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer drove for a basket with 16:46 left in the first half. Mayer's bucket put Illinois up 9-5 vs. Iowa.

Iowa's Kris Murray floater in the lane

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray hit a floater in the lane with 17:02 left in the first half. Murray's basket cut the Illinois lead to 7-5 vs. Iowa.

Close 1 of 7 Illinois Fighting Illini players huddle up before an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Cedar Rapids are acknowledged during an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game between Iowa and Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) shoots the ball as Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (1) defends during an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois's Matthew Mayer, second from left, drives to the basket as Iowa forward Kris Murray, second from right, defends during an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) shoots the ball as Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa forward Payton Sandfort (20) shoots a basket as Illinois guard RJ Melendez defends during an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa guard Connor McCaffery, right, fouls Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during an NCAA college Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. A look at Illinois vs. Iowa basketball on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fran McCaffery is the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.