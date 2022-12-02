Illinois vs. Maryland basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Maryland Terps men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Friday, Dec. 2.

Maryland leads Illinois 45-36 with 18:29 left in the second half.

Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, entered the matchup 6-1 overall. Most recently, Illinois defeated Syracuse 73-44 on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No. 22-ranked Maryland came into the contest 7-0 overall. On Tuesday, Maryland beat Louisville 79-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Maryland's Donta Scott assist, Hakim Hart 3-pointer

Maryland Terps forward Donta Scott kicked it out to Hakim Hart for a 3-pointer with 4:52 left in the first half. Hart's basket put Maryland up 31-25 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. steal, dunk

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got a steal and took it for a dunk with 6:20 left in the first half. Shannon's dunk cut the Maryland lead to 28-23 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins blocked shot

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins blocked a layup attempt by Maryland's Jahmir Young with 8:53 left in the first half.

Maryland's Jahmir Young 3-pointer

Maryland Terps guard Jahmir Young hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 10:38 left in the first half. Young's basket put Maryland up 22-14 vs. Illinois.

Maryland's Hakim Hart spin move, basket

Maryland Terps guard Hakim Hart drove down the lane and used a spin move at the basket to score with 13:29 left in the first half. Hart's basket cut the Illinois lead to 14-13 vs. Maryland.

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins deep 3-pointer

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key with 18:37 left in the first half. Hawkins' basket tied the game 3-3 with Maryland.

Maryland's Donta Scott warms up before Illinois game

Maryland Terps forward Donta Scott shoots a 3-pointer during warm ups before facing the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Kevin Willard is the Maryland Terps men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.