Illinois vs. Maryland Terps basketball betting line, over/under, point spread

The Maryland Terps and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Friday, Dec. 2. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.

Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 6-1 overall. Most recently, Illinois defeated Syracuse 73-44 on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No. 22-ranked Maryland comes into the contest 7-0 overall. On Tuesday, Maryland beat Louisville 79-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Entering Friday, Maryland leads the all-time series 13-7 vs. Illinois.

Illinois vs. Maryland basketball betting odds

As of 7:37 p.m. CT on Thursday, Maryland opened as a 2-point favorite vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini, according to BetRivers Sportsbook.

The over/under is 145 points.

Maryland is -137 (bet $137 to win $100) to win outright, and Illinois is +110 (bet $100 to win $110) to win outright.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Kevin Willard is the Maryland Terps men's basketball head coach.

