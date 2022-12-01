 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois vs. Maryland Terps basketball betting line, over/under, point spread

UCLA Illinois Basketball

Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) and guard Sencire Harris (1) celebrate after defeating UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

 Chase Stevens

The Maryland Terps and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Friday, Dec. 2. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET. 

Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 6-1 overall. Most recently, Illinois defeated Syracuse 73-44 on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No. 22-ranked Maryland comes into the contest 7-0 overall. On Tuesday, Maryland beat Louisville 79-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Entering Friday, Maryland leads the all-time series 13-7 vs. Illinois. 

Illinois vs. Maryland basketball betting odds

Syracuse Illinois Basketball

Illinois coach Brad Underwood reacts to a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

As of 7:37 p.m. CT on Thursday, Maryland opened as a 2-point favorite vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini, according to BetRivers Sportsbook

The over/under is 145 points. 

Maryland is -137 (bet $137 to win $100) to win outright, and Illinois is +110 (bet $100 to win $110) to win outright.  

Kevin Willard: A look at the Maryland Terps basketball head coach

Here is a look at Kevin Willard, the Maryland Terps men's basketball head coach. He was previously the head coach at Seton Hall and Iona. 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Kevin Willard is the Maryland Terps men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions.

