The Michigan and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Thursday, March 2 in Champaign, Illinois. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.
Illinois enters the matchup 19-10 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Ohio State defeated Illinois 72-60 on Sunday.
Michigan comes into the contest 17-12 overall and 11-7 in the Big Ten. On Sunday, Michigan beat Wisconsin 87-79 in overtime.
Entering Thursday, Illinois leads the all-time series 92-85 vs. Michigan.
Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard talks to the team during a team practice, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. The 22nd-ranked team features three Howards this season. Juwan Howard is entering his fourth season as coach, and his first with two sons on the team. Highly touted freshman Jett Howard is expected to be in the starting lineup on the wing. Junior Jace Howard will have an opportunity to play a larger role this season after being a seldom-used reserve during his first two years.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the second half of a college basketball game against Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts after his team defeated Tennessee in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells during the second half of a college basketball game against Villanova in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State in the championship round of the Legends Classic Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard cautions his team from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard disputes a call after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells at a referee before receiving a technical foul in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan's coach Juwan Howard pulls his mask down as he looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Juwan Howard: A look at the Michigan men's basketball head coach
Here is a look at Juwan Howard, the Michigan men's basketball head coach and former Michigan player. He played in the NBA from 1994-2013.
1 of 21
Paul Sancya
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard watches against Virginia in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Carlos Osorio
Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard talks to the team during a team practice, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. The 22nd-ranked team features three Howards this season. Juwan Howard is entering his fourth season as coach, and his first with two sons on the team. Highly touted freshman Jett Howard is expected to be in the starting lineup on the wing. Junior Jace Howard will have an opportunity to play a larger role this season after being a seldom-used reserve during his first two years.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Michigan men's head coach Juwan Howard speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Michael Conroy
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the second half of a college basketball game against Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Darron Cummings
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts after his team defeated Tennessee in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
David J. Phillip
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells during the second half of a college basketball game against Villanova in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Carlos Osorio
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard addresses the media before an NCAA college basketball team practice, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Frank Franklin II
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State in the championship round of the Legends Classic Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Jose Juarez
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard watches his team play against Ohio in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
David Banks
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard answers questions during the Big Ten conference NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, center, talks to reporters during the Big Ten conference NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Holly Hart
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard cautions his team from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Carlos Osorio
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard disputes a call after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Nam Y. Huh
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Paul Sancya
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells at a referee before receiving a technical foul in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michael Allio
Michigan coach Juwan Howard signals during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Michigan's coach Juwan Howard reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood and Michigan's coach Juwan Howard look on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Michigan's coach Juwan Howard pulls his mask down as he looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Juwan Howard is the Michigan men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
What to know to watch the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern basketball game via TV and live stream plus game time on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
1 of 2
Illinois' Matthew Mayer, left, drives the baseline as Ohio State's Sean McNeil defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon, center, drives to the basket between Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, left, and Justice Sueing during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)