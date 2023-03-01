Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard talks to the team during a team practice, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. The 22nd-ranked team features three Howards this season. Juwan Howard is entering his fourth season as coach, and his first with two sons on the team. Highly touted freshman Jett Howard is expected to be in the starting lineup on the wing. Junior Jace Howard will have an opportunity to play a larger role this season after being a seldom-used reserve during his first two years.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)