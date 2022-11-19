Illinois vs. Michigan football video highlights, score, live updates

The Michigan and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Michigan leads Illinois 7-3 in the third quarter.

Michigan, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, entered the matchup 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan defeated Nebraska 34-3 on Nov. 12.

Illinois came into the contest 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 12, Purdue beat Illinois 31-24.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Michigan's Mason Graham tackle

Michigan freshman defensive lineman Mason Graham stopped Illinois running back Chase Brown for no gain at the Michigan 11-yard line with 5:30 left in the second quarter.

Michigan's Blake Corum touchdown run

Michigan running back Blake Corum ran 2 yards for a touchdown with 11:28 left in the first quarter. After the Jake Moody extra point, Michigan led Illinois 7-0.

Michigan's Blake Corum 37-yard run on first play

Michigan running back Blake Corum ran 37 yards on the first play of the game. He gave Michigan a first down at the Illinois 38-yard line.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Jim Harbaugh is the Michigan football head coach.

