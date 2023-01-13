Illinois vs. Michigan State basketball video highlights, score and live updates

The Michigan State and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Friday, Jan. 13.

MSU leads Illinois 33-28 with 2:17 left in the first half.

Illinois came into the matchup 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 76-50 on Tuesday.

Michigan State entered the contest 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, MSU beat Wisconsin 69-65.

Check out the top plays from the game.

MSU's Tyson Walker drive for layup

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker drove for a layup with 8:43 left in the first half. Walker's basket put MSU up 25-19 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Matthew Mayer 3rd block of the game

Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer got his third block of the game in less than eight minutes of action when he blocked a shot attempt by MSU forward Joey Hauser with 12:52 left in the first half.

Illinois' Matthew Mayer blocks MSU shot

Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer blocked a layup attempt by Michigan State guard Jaden Akins with 18:36 left in the first half. Illinois led MSU 4-2 at the time.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Tom Izzo is the Michigan State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.