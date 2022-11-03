Illinois vs. Michigan State football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Michigan State football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 5. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Illinois, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9 on Saturday.

Michigan State comes into the contest 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 29, Michigan beat MSU 29-7. Michigan State football has suspended eight players due to a fracas after the Michigan loss.

Entering Saturday, Michigan State leads the all-time series 26-19-2 vs. Illinois.

MSU vs. Illinois football betting odds

As of 8:55 p.m. CT on Thursday, Illinois is a 17-point favorite against Michigan State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 40.5 points.