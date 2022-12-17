 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois vs. Mizzou women's basketball TV channel, live stream, game time

Illinois Indiana Basketball

Illinois guard Makira Cook (3) in action as Illinois played Indiana in an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Indiana, on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

 AJ Mast/AP Photo

The Missouri and Illinois Fighting Illini women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Braggin' Rights game on Sunday, Dec. 18. 

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the contest 11-1 overall. Most recently, Missouri defeated Jackson State 74-61 on Dec. 11. 

Illinois comes into the matchup 9-2 overall. On Dec. 11, Illinois beat Butler 65-63. 

Entering Sunday, Illinois leads the all-time series 9-5 vs. Mizzou. 

How to watch Mizzou vs. Illinois women's basketball on TV, live stream

SEC Missouri Mississippi St Basketball

Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, in the Southeastern Conference women's tournament Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Game time: 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 18

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Brenda VanLengen (play-by-play) and Holly Warlick (analyst). 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Mizzou radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Robin Pingeton is the Mizzou women's basketball head coach. Shauna Green is the Illinois Fighting Illini women's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

