Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball game has a new game time on Jan. 31

Illinois Nebraska Basketball

Nebraska's Sam Griesel, left, guards against Illinois' Matthew Mayer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.

 Rebecca S. Gratz - freelancer, FR171818 AP

Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball announced Thursday that its game vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers has a new game time on Tuesday, Jan. 31. 

The new start time for the game in Champaign, Illinois, is 6:30 p.m. CT, which is 30 minutes earlier than the original start time. 

The move was made in conjunction with the announcement that Iowa and Northwestern men's basketball are playing a rescheduled game at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Iowa and Northwestern were originally scheduled to play Wednesday, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases among the Northwestern players. 

Both the Illinois vs. Nebraska game and the Iowa vs. Northwestern game are scheduled to be broadcast on Big Ten Network. 

Illinois defeated Nebraska 76-50 when the teams played in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Jan. 10. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

