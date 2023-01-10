Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Illinois leads Nebraska 34-23 at halftime.

Illinois entered the contest 10-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 79-69 on Saturday.

Nebraska came into the matchup 9-7 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Nebraska beat Minnesota 81-79 in overtime.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Huskers' Sam Griesel drives for basket

Nebraska guard Sam Griesel drove for a basket with 8:18 left in the first half. Griesel's bucket cut the Illinois lead to 16-13 vs. Nebraska.

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins drive, dunk

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins drove down the baseline for a one-handed dunk with 13:00 left in the first half. Hawkins' dunk put Illinois up 10-7 vs. Nebraska.

Nebraska players warm-up before facing Illini

Members of the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball team warm-up before facing the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Nebraska players include Keisei Tominaga and Wilhelm Breidenbach.

Close 1 of 12 Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg instructs his team as they plays against Creighton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Nebraska's head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts to an official's call in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game against Queens University, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John S. Peterson) Nebraska men's head coach Fred Hoiberg speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg yells instructions during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 74-56. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg yells to his team from the sideline as they play against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg communicates with his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 74-56. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg on the sideline against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg talks with guard Teddy Allen on the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg signals to his players in the second half against Illinois during a college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg watches the action on the court against Illinois in the second half during a college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg gives instructions to Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half against Illinois during a college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Fred Hoiberg: A look at the Nebraska Husker basketball head coach Here is a look at Fred Hoiberg, the Nebraska Cornhusker men's basketball head coach. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fred Hoiberg is the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.