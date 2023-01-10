Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball video highlights, score, live updates

Members of the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball team warm-up before facing the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Nebraska players include Keisei Tominaga and Wilhelm Breidenbach.
Rebecca S. Gratz
Nebraska's head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts to an official's call in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game against Queens University, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg yells instructions during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 74-56.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg yells to his team from the sideline as they play against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 74-56.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg talks with guard Teddy Allen on the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Champaign, Ill.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg gives instructions to Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half against Illinois during a college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg gives instructions to Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half against Illinois during a college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Fred Hoiberg: A look at the Nebraska Husker basketball head coach
Here is a look at Fred Hoiberg, the Nebraska Cornhusker men's basketball head coach. He previously coached the Chicago Bulls and Iowa State.
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fred Hoiberg is the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach.
