 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball video highlights, score, live updates

  • 0
Illinois Texas Basketball

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts after scoring and drawing a foul in overtime during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Illinois leads Nebraska 34-23 at halftime.

Illinois entered the contest 10-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 79-69 on Saturday.

Nebraska came into the matchup 9-7 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Nebraska beat Minnesota 81-79 in overtime.

Check out the top plays from the game.

People are also reading…

Huskers' Sam Griesel drives for basket

Nebraska guard Sam Griesel drove for a basket with 8:18 left in the first half. Griesel's bucket cut the Illinois lead to 16-13 vs. Nebraska. 

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins drive, dunk

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins drove down the baseline for a one-handed dunk with 13:00 left in the first half. Hawkins' dunk put Illinois up 10-7 vs. Nebraska. 

Nebraska players warm-up before facing Illini

Members of the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball team warm-up before facing the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Nebraska players include Keisei Tominaga and Wilhelm Breidenbach.

Fred Hoiberg: A look at the Nebraska Husker basketball head coach

Here is a look at Fred Hoiberg, the Nebraska Cornhusker men's basketball head coach. He previously coached the Chicago Bulls and Iowa State. 

1 of 12

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fred Hoiberg is the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Can the Blues start winning (many) games on home ice?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News