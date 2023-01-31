Illinois vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois leads Nebraska 46-41 with 15:07 left in the second half.
Illinois, ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, entered the matchup 15-6 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 61-51 on Saturday.
Nebraska came into the contest 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Maryland beat Nebraska 82-63.
People are also reading…
Check out the top plays from the game.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins spin move, basket
Coleman Hawkins is on the board.— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 1, 2023
And, it was so pretty. 🤩@colehawk23 x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/3b4vJtnfJe
Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins used a spin move in the lane to get a basket with 4:22 left in the first half. Hawkins' basket put Illinois up 30-22 vs. Nebraska.
Illinois' Dain Dainja layup from the block
Gotta love the @IlliniMBB ball movement. 😍 pic.twitter.com/yd5LYKEiZk— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 1, 2023
Fighting Illini center Dain Dainja got a layup from the block via an assist from Coleman Hawkins at 6:08 left in the first half. Dainja's basket put Illinois up 24-20 vs. Nebraska.
Illinois' Matthew Mayer 3-pointer
Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer hit a right-corner 3-pointer with 6:53 left in the first half. Mayer's basket put Illinois up 22-19 vs. Nebraska.
Nebraska's Sam Griesel spin move, dunk
Sam Griesel has 15 early points. 🔥— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 1, 2023
The latest two came on this nice finish. @SammyG_22 x @HuskerHoops pic.twitter.com/qUZwRqdhYo
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Griesel drove to the basket with a spin move, and he finished with a dunk at 7:56 left in the first half. Griesel cut the Illinois lead to 19-17 vs. Nebraska.
Illinois' Ty Rodgers reverse layup
Ty Rodgers is an athlete. 😲@Ty_rodgers20 x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/Qi13V1Wl8F— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 1, 2023
Fighting Illini guard Ty Rodgers drove for a reverse layup with 11:02 left in the first half.
Reverse, reverse. 🔄@IlliniMBB x @Ty_rodgers20 pic.twitter.com/a2rgPfP7hq— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 1, 2023
Rodgers' basket tied the game 12-12 vs. Nebraska.
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fred Hoiberg is the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.