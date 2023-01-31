 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball video highlights, score, live updates

  • 0
Ohio St Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Champaign, Illinois.

Illinois leads Nebraska 46-41 with 15:07 left in the second half.  

Illinois, ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, entered the matchup 15-6 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 61-51 on Saturday. 

Nebraska came into the contest 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Maryland beat Nebraska 82-63. 

People are also reading…

Check out the top plays from the game. 

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins spin move, basket

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins used a spin move in the lane to get a basket with 4:22 left in the first half. Hawkins' basket put Illinois up 30-22 vs. Nebraska. 

Illinois' Dain Dainja layup from the block

Fighting Illini center Dain Dainja got a layup from the block via an assist from Coleman Hawkins at 6:08 left in the first half. Dainja's basket put Illinois up 24-20 vs. Nebraska.

Illinois' Matthew Mayer 3-pointer

https://www.stltoday.com/sports/college/illini/matthew-mayer-3-things-to-know-about-the-illinois-basketball-forward-baylor-transfer/article_44a52d62-7850-504c-ad8f-0aea7a9fc8ad.html

Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer hit a right-corner 3-pointer with 6:53 left in the first half. Mayer's basket put Illinois up 22-19 vs. Nebraska. 

Nebraska's Sam Griesel spin move, dunk

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Griesel drove to the basket with a spin move, and he finished with a dunk at 7:56 left in the first half. Griesel cut the Illinois lead to 19-17 vs. Nebraska. 

Illinois' Ty Rodgers reverse layup

Fighting Illini guard Ty Rodgers drove for a reverse layup with 11:02 left in the first half. 

Rodgers' basket tied the game 12-12 vs. Nebraska. 

A look at Illinois vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

1 of 4

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fred Hoiberg is the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Can’t imagine the pain of being a fan of this Blues team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News