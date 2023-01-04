Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Northwestern and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Illinois leads Northwestern 37-34 with 15:47 left in the second half.

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, came into the matchup 9-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Bethune-Cookman 85-52 on Thursday.

Northwestern entered the contest 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Sunday, Ohio State beat Northwestern 73-57.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. drives for dunk

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. went down the lane for a dunk with 8:50 left in the first half. Shannon's basket cut the Northwestern lead to 16-14 vs. Illinois.

Northwestern's Chase Audige 3-pointer

Northwestern guard Chase Audige hit a left-corner 3-pointer with 10:33 left in the first half. Audige's basket put Northwestern up 12-10 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Dain Dainja fast-break dunk

Fighting Illini center Dain Dainja got a fast-break dunk off a blocked shot by Matthew Mayer. Dainja's dunk with 16:19 left in the first half cut the Northwestern lead to 6-2 vs. Illinois.

Close 1 of 9 Illinois guard Jayden Epps, left, drives to the basket past Northwestern guard Ty Berry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Northwestern guard Boo Buie, left, battles for a loose ball against Illinois forward Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Northwestern forward Robbie Beran, right, celebrates with center Matthew Nicholson after scoring a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Northwestern head coach Chris Collins yells at his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) battles for a loose ball against Illinois forward Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois forward Dain Dainja, center, shoots against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Northwestern guard Chase Audige, left, and Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, left, looks to pass as Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven and guard Boo Buie guard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) A look at Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Evanston, Illinois. 1 of 9 Illinois guard Jayden Epps, left, drives to the basket past Northwestern guard Ty Berry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Northwestern guard Boo Buie, left, battles for a loose ball against Illinois forward Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Northwestern forward Robbie Beran, right, celebrates with center Matthew Nicholson after scoring a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Northwestern head coach Chris Collins yells at his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) battles for a loose ball against Illinois forward Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois forward Dain Dainja, center, shoots against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Northwestern guard Chase Audige, left, and Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, left, looks to pass as Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven and guard Boo Buie guard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Collins is the Northwestern men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.