Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball video highlights, score, live updates

Illinois Texas Basketball

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts after scoring and drawing a foul during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

The Northwestern and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Wednesday, Jan. 4. 

Illinois leads Northwestern 37-34 with 15:47 left in the second half. 

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, came into the matchup 9-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Bethune-Cookman 85-52 on Thursday.

Northwestern entered the contest 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Sunday, Ohio State beat Northwestern 73-57. 

Check out the top plays from the game. 

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. drives for dunk

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. went down the lane for a dunk with 8:50 left in the first half. Shannon's basket cut the Northwestern lead to 16-14 vs. Illinois. 

Northwestern's Chase Audige 3-pointer

Northwestern guard Chase Audige hit a left-corner 3-pointer with 10:33 left in the first half. Audige's basket put Northwestern up 12-10 vs. Illinois. 

Illinois' Dain Dainja fast-break dunk

Fighting Illini center Dain Dainja got a fast-break dunk off a blocked shot by Matthew Mayer. Dainja's dunk with 16:19 left in the first half cut the Northwestern lead to 6-2 vs. Illinois.

A look at Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Evanston, Illinois. 

1 of 9

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Collins is the Northwestern men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Ten Hochman: Bruisin’ Blues with most hits in a game since 2015

