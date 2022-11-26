Illinois vs. Northwestern football video highlights, score, live updates

The Northwestern and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Illinois leads Northwestern 17-0 in the second quarter.

Illinois entered the matchup 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan beat Illinois 19-17 on Nov. 19.

Northwestern came into the contest 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 19, Purdue defeated Northwestern 17-9.

Illinois' Tommy DeVito touchdown run

Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 1:25 left in the second quarter. After the Caleb Griffin extra point, Illinois led Northwestern 17-0.

Illinois' Devon Witherspoon interception

Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon intercepted a pass by Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman at the Illinois 15-yard line. Witherspoon returned the interception 57 yards to the Northwestern 28-yard line with 9:58 left in the second quarter.

Illinois' Hugh Robertson converts fake punt

Fighting Illini punter Hugh Robertson ran 23 yards for a first down with 2:35 left in the first quarter. He gave Illinois a first down at the Illinois 48-yard line.

Illinois' Reggie Love III touchdown run

Fighting Illini running back Reggie Love III ran 2 yards for a touchown with 5:22 left in the first quarter. After the Caleb Griffin extra point, Illinois led Northwestern 7-0.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Pat Fitzgerald is the Northwestern football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.