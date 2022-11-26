 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois vs. Northwestern football video highlights, score, live updates

Illinois Nebraska Football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) passes the ball against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

 Rebecca S. Gratz

The Northwestern and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Illinois leads Northwestern 17-0 in the second quarter.

Illinois entered the matchup 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan beat Illinois 19-17 on Nov. 19.

Northwestern came into the contest 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 19, Purdue defeated Northwestern 17-9. 

Check out the top plays from the game. 

Illinois' Tommy DeVito touchdown run

Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 1:25 left in the second quarter. After the Caleb Griffin extra point, Illinois led Northwestern 17-0. 

Illinois' Devon Witherspoon interception

Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon intercepted a pass by Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman at the Illinois 15-yard line. Witherspoon returned the interception 57 yards to the Northwestern 28-yard line with 9:58 left in the second quarter. 

Illinois' Hugh Robertson converts fake punt

Fighting Illini punter Hugh Robertson ran 23 yards for a first down with 2:35 left in the first quarter. He gave Illinois a first down at the Illinois 48-yard line. 

Illinois' Reggie Love III touchdown run

Fighting Illini running back Reggie Love III ran 2 yards for a touchown with 5:22 left in the first quarter. After the Caleb Griffin extra point, Illinois led Northwestern 7-0. 

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Pat Fitzgerald is the Northwestern football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

