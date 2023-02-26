The Illinois Fighting Illini and Ohio State Buckeyes meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Ohio State leads Illinois 53-49 with 7:23 left in the second half.
Illinois entered the matchup 19-9 overall and 10-7 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Northwestern 66-62 on Thursday.
The OSU Buckeyes came into the contest 11-17 overall and 3-14 in the Big Ten. On Thursday, Penn State defeated Ohio State 75-71.
Illinois' Matthew Mayer finds Sencire Harris for layup
Update from Columbus: @IlliniMBB keeps getting closer. pic.twitter.com/NoWFcl11cR— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 26, 2023
Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer found guard Sencire Harris cutting for a layup with 11:10 left in the second half. Harris' basket cut the Ohio State lead to 49-45 vs. Illinois.
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. drives for basket
How about this And-1? 💥@Sn1per_T x @IllinimBB pic.twitter.com/PNjvQCwgIV— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 26, 2023
Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. drove for a basket with 15:30 left in the second half. He was fouled on the play by Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, and Shannon made the ensuing layup to cut the Ohio State lead to 45-38 vs. Illinois.
OSU's Felix Okpara dunk on lob pass
OKPARA OOP pic.twitter.com/F6n7LXHKp3— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 26, 2023
Ohio State Buckeyes center Felix Okpara dunked via a lob pass from Justice Sueing with 19:43 left in the second half. Okpara's dunk put Ohio State up 43-29 vs. Illinois.
OSU's Brice Sensabaugh drive, layup
Ohio State Buckeyes forward Brice Sensabaugh drove for a layup with 29 seconds left in the first half. Sensabaugh's basket put Ohio State up 40-26 vs. Illinois.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins steal, dunk
Coleman Hawkins just added to his poster collection. 😱@colehawk23 x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/khcsfbXmSw— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 26, 2023
Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins stole the ball from Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh and took it for a dunk with 6:41 left in the first half. Hawkins' dunk cut the OSU lead to 26-16 vs. Illinois.
Illinois' RJ Melendez fast-break dunk
RJ Melendez is a highlight waiting to happen in transition. 💥@MelendezRamses x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/Q5H9TUizt4— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 26, 2023
Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez took the ball down the lane for a dunk with 10:31 left in the first half. Melendez's dunk cut the Ohio State lead to 19-11 vs. Illinois.
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Holtmann is the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball head coach.
That's some serious strength from the freshman star. 💪@bricepsensa x @OhioStateHoops pic.twitter.com/GrW6hwP67f— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) February 26, 2023