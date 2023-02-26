The Illinois Fighting Illini and Ohio State Buckeyes meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Ohio State leads Illinois 53-49 with 7:23 left in the second half.

Illinois entered the matchup 19-9 overall and 10-7 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Northwestern 66-62 on Thursday.

The OSU Buckeyes came into the contest 11-17 overall and 3-14 in the Big Ten. On Thursday, Penn State defeated Ohio State 75-71.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Matthew Mayer finds Sencire Harris for layup

Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer found guard Sencire Harris cutting for a layup with 11:10 left in the second half. Harris' basket cut the Ohio State lead to 49-45 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. drives for basket

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. drove for a basket with 15:30 left in the second half. He was fouled on the play by Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, and Shannon made the ensuing layup to cut the Ohio State lead to 45-38 vs. Illinois.

OSU's Felix Okpara dunk on lob pass

OKPARA OOP pic.twitter.com/F6n7LXHKp3 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 26, 2023

Ohio State Buckeyes center Felix Okpara dunked via a lob pass from Justice Sueing with 19:43 left in the second half. Okpara's dunk put Ohio State up 43-29 vs. Illinois.

OSU's Brice Sensabaugh drive, layup

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Brice Sensabaugh drove for a layup with 29 seconds left in the first half. Sensabaugh's basket put Ohio State up 40-26 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins steal, dunk

Coleman Hawkins just added to his poster collection. 😱@colehawk23 x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/khcsfbXmSw — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 26, 2023

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins stole the ball from Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh and took it for a dunk with 6:41 left in the first half. Hawkins' dunk cut the OSU lead to 26-16 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' RJ Melendez fast-break dunk

RJ Melendez is a highlight waiting to happen in transition. 💥@MelendezRamses x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/Q5H9TUizt4 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 26, 2023

Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez took the ball down the lane for a dunk with 10:31 left in the first half. Melendez's dunk cut the Ohio State lead to 19-11 vs. Illinois.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Holtmann is the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball head coach.