Illinois vs. Ohio State basketball video highlights, score, live updates

Illinois Maryland Basketball

Illinois guard Jayden Epps looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

 Terrance Williams

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Ohio State men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Illinois entered the matchup 13-6 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Indiana defeated Illinois 80-65 on Thursday. 

OSU came into the contest 11-8 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Ohio State beat Iowa 93-77. 

Check out the top plays. 

Illinois' Jayden Epps 3-pointer

Fighting Illini guard Jayden Epps hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 15:18 left in the second half. Epps' basket put Illinois up 48-31 vs. Ohio State. 

OSU's Bruce Thornton drive, basket

Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton drove down the lane for a basket with 18:07 left in the second half. Thornton's bucket cut the Illinois lead to 38-30 vs. Ohio State. 

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. fast-break dunk

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got a steal and took it for a fast-break dunk with 4:22 left in the first half. Shannon's dunk put Illinois up 27-19 vs. Ohio State.

OSU's Brice Sensabaugh floater

Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh hit a floater against Illinois with 8:04 left in the first half. Sensabaugh's basket cut the Illini lead to 19-17 vs. Ohio State.   

Illinois' RJ Melendez fast-break basket

Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez scored on a fast break via an assist from Coleman Hawkins with 12:34 left in the first half. Melendez's basket put Illinois up 10-9 vs. Ohio State. 

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. drive, basket

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. grabbed a defensive rebound and took it the length of the court for a basket with 17:20 left in the first half. Shannon's basket put Illinois up 5-2 vs. Ohio State.

A look at Illinois vs. Ohio State basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State men's basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Holtmann is the Ohio State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

