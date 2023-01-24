Illinois vs. Ohio State basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Ohio State men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Illinois entered the matchup 13-6 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Indiana defeated Illinois 80-65 on Thursday.

OSU came into the contest 11-8 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Ohio State beat Iowa 93-77.

Check out the top plays.

Illinois' Jayden Epps 3-pointer

It got loud in Champaign after this one. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/BFPcZgXc9O — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 25, 2023

Fighting Illini guard Jayden Epps hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 15:18 left in the second half. Epps' basket put Illinois up 48-31 vs. Ohio State.

OSU's Bruce Thornton drive, basket

Bruce Thornton would not be denied on the drive. @Bruce2T_ x @OhioStateHoops pic.twitter.com/u4bQWNlSts — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 25, 2023

Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton drove down the lane for a basket with 18:07 left in the second half. Thornton's bucket cut the Illinois lead to 38-30 vs. Ohio State.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. fast-break dunk

Terrence Shannon Jr. has done this many times this season. 💥@Sn1per_T x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/uMRNA0NPuY — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 25, 2023

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got a steal and took it for a fast-break dunk with 4:22 left in the first half. Shannon's dunk put Illinois up 27-19 vs. Ohio State.

OSU's Brice Sensabaugh floater

Not sure how Brice Sensabaugh got this one over the shot-blockers. 😲@bricepsensa x @OhioStateHoops pic.twitter.com/z9MkFCMLrr — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 25, 2023

Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh hit a floater against Illinois with 8:04 left in the first half. Sensabaugh's basket cut the Illini lead to 19-17 vs. Ohio State.

Illinois' RJ Melendez fast-break basket

Coleman Hawkins can do a little bit of everything.



Here, he shows off his passing. 🎯@colehawk23 x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/rUJugppKb6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 25, 2023

Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez scored on a fast break via an assist from Coleman Hawkins with 12:34 left in the first half. Melendez's basket put Illinois up 10-9 vs. Ohio State.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. drive, basket

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. grabbed a defensive rebound and took it the length of the court for a basket with 17:20 left in the first half. Shannon's basket put Illinois up 5-2 vs. Ohio State.

Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) is defended by Ohio State's Sean McNeil during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) lays the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Ohio State's Justice Sueing (14) gets control of the ball next to Illinois' Jayden Epps, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Holtmann is the Ohio State men's basketball head coach.

