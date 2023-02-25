The Ohio State Buckeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Sunday, Feb. 26 in Columbus, Ohio. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Illinois enters the matchup 19-9 overall and 10-7 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Northwestern 66-62 on Thursday.

The OSU Buckeyes come into the contest 11-17 overall and 3-14 in the Big Ten. On Thursday, Penn State defeated Ohio State 75-71.

Earlier this season, Illinois beat Ohio State 69-60 in Champaign, Illinois, on Jan. 24.

Illinois vs. OSU Buckeyes basketball betting odds

As of 3:07 p.m. CT on Saturday, Illinois opened as a 3-point favorite against Ohio State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under opened at 146 points.

The moneyline was not available at publishing time.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Holtmann is the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

