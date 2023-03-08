The Penn State and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 Big Ten Conference tournament on Thursday, March 9 in Chicago. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET.

No. 7 seed Illinois enters the matchup 20-11 overall. Most recently, Purdue beat Illinois 76-71 on Sunday.

No. 10-seeded PSU comes into the contest 19-12 overall. On Sunday, Penn State defeated Maryland 65-64.

Earlier this season, Penn State won both regular season contests vs. Illinois. Penn State won 74-59 vs. Illinois on Dec. 10 in Champaign, Illinois. Penn State won 93-81 vs. Illinois on Feb. 14 in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Illinois vs. PSU basketball betting odds

As of 12:29 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Illinois opened as a 3-point favorite against Penn State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under opened at 141.5 points.

Illinois opened at -140 (bet $140 to win $100) to win outright, and Penn State opened at +120 (bet $100 to win $120) to win outright.

Close 1 of 15 Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Penn State men's head coach Micah Shrewsberry speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry signals during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry in action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry huddles with his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry reacts to referee's call against the team during the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota on Saturday Feb. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, right, gives some late game instructions to Penn State's John Harrar (21) in an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State Tuesday , Feb. 15, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec) Illinois coach Brad Underwood and Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry watch during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry sends a player to check in during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Penn State's head coach Micah Shrewsberry gestures towards his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, left, is approached by Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec) Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry questions an officlal's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec) Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry talks with Kanye Clary during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Micah Shrewsberry is the Penn State men's basketball head coach.

