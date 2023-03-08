The Illinois Fighting Illini and Penn State men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 Big Ten Conference tournament second round on Thursday, March 9 in Chicago.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET.

No. 7 seed Illinois enters the matchup 20-11 overall. Most recently, Purdue beat Illinois 76-71 on Sunday.

No. 10-seeded PSU comes into the contest 19-12 overall. On Sunday, Penn State defeated Maryland 65-64.

Earlier this season, Penn State won both regular season contests vs. Illinois. Penn State won 74-59 vs. Illinois on Dec. 10 in Champaign, Illinois. Penn State won 93-81 vs. Illinois on Feb. 14 in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Big Ten tournament: How to watch Illinois vs. PSU basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 9

Location: United Center in Chicago

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Micah Shrewsberry is the Penn State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.