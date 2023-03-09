Members of the Penn State men's basketball team depart for the United Center to face the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Penn State's Kanye Clary (0) intercepts a pass for Illinois's Terrence Shannon Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Penn State's Seth Lundy eyes the basket as Illinois's Coleman Hawkins defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Penn State's Camren Wynter (11) shoots over Illinois's Sencire Harris during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Penn State's Kanye Clary drives too the basket as Illinois's Sencire Harris defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) shoots over Illinois's Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) shoots over Illinois's Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) shoots over Penn State's Jalen Pickett during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois's Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates his three-point basket as he and Matthew Mayer head downcourt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Penn State at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) shoots over Illinois's Luke Goode during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois's Dain Dainja, left, shoots over Penn State's Kebba Njie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois's Dain Dainja (42) is fouled as Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) and Michael Henn (24) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Penn State's Seth Lundy drives to the basket between Illinois's Sencire Harris (1) and Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry gestures toward a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A basketball fans tries to shoot inflated basketball into a hoop during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Penn State at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A look at Illinois vs. Penn State basketball in the 2023 Big Ten tournament
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State basketball game in the 2023 Big Ten Conference tournament on Thursday, March 9.
