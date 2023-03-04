The Purdue and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Sunday, March 5 in West Lafayette, Indiana. The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET.

Purdue, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 25-5 overall and 14-5 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Purdue beat Wisconsin 63-61 on Thursday.

Illinois comes into the contest 20-10 overall and 11-8 in the Big Ten. On Thursday, Illinois defeated Michigan 91-87 in double overtime.

Entering Sunday, Purdue leads the all-time series 104-90 vs. Illinois.

Purdue vs. Illinois basketball betting odds

As of 2:40 p.m. CT on Saturday, Purdue opened as an 8-point favorite against Illinois, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under opened at 139 points.

Purdue opened as -390 (bet $390 to win $100) to win outright, and Illinois opened as +320 (bet $100 to win $320) to win outright.

Close 1 of 16 Purdue head coach Matt Painter reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against St Peter's in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Purdue men's head coach Matt Painter speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) 'Purdue head coach Matt Painter yell to his team as they played against Hofstra during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Purdue head coach Matt Painter yells in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Purdue won 79-69. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Purdue head coach Matt Painter studies his notes as the players are introduced before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida A&M, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Purdue head coach Gene Keady signals to his team late in the game during their 71-52 loss to Iowa in their first round game of the Big Ten tournament Thursday, March 10, 2005, at the United Center in Chicago. It was Keady's last game after announcing he would retire at the end of the season after 25 years at Purdue. At right is associate head coach Matt Painter who will take over for Keady next season. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Purdue guard Kendall Stephens (21) and Purdue guard P.J. Thompson, 2nd left, trap Illinois guard Kendrick Nunn (25) in the corner of the court as Purdue head coach Matt Painter looks on in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016. Illinois won, 84-70. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl) Purdue coach Matt Painter talks to his team during the second half against Illinois in an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2010, in Champaign, Ill. Purdue won 81-70. (AP Photo/Darrell Hoemann) Purdue head coach Matt Painter shouts instructions to his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2011. Purdue defeated Illinois 75-60. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Purdue head coach Matt Painter, left, and Illinois head coach John Groce chat before the start of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 7, 2015, in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 63-58. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Purdue coach, Matt Painter, second from left, calls out from the sidelines during the first half against Illinois in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Heather Coit) Purdue coach Matt Painter watches from the sideline as his team played Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Purdue won 73-56. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Purdue head coach Matt Painter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Purdue head coach Matt Painter gives directions from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) Purdue coach Matt Painter shouts to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Purdue head coach Matt Painter reacts to action on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Matt Painter: A look at the Purdue Boilermakers basketball head coach Here is a look at Matt Painter, the Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball head coach. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Matt Painter is the Purdue men's basketball head coach.

