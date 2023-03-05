Purdue guard Brandon Newman stole the ball from Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. and took it for a layup with 19:22 left in the first half. Newman's basket put Purdue up 4-0 vs. Illinois.
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) shoots between Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) drives around Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) attempts a pass under Purdue guard Brandon Newman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) has his shot blocked by Purdue forward Caleb Furst (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Matthew Mayer (24) drives on Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives on Purdue guard Brandon Newman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) drives on Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) makes a pass around Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) looks to shoot around Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) shoots over Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates after a basket against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
A look at Illinois vs. Purdue basketball on Sunday, March 5, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue men's basketball game on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Matt Painter is the Purdue men's basketball head coach.
