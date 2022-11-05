Illinois vs. Purdue football game time announced for Saturday, Nov. 12

On Saturday night, the game time was announced for the upcoming Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers football game on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. It will be broadcast on ESPN2.

This is the final home game of the 2022 season for the Illini.

Illinois, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, Michigan State defeated Illinois 23-15 on Nov. 5.

Purdue comes into the contest 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 5, Iowa defeated Purdue 24-3.

When the teams met in 2021, Purdue beat Illinois 13-9 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Jeff Brohm is the Purdue football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.