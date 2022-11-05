 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois vs. Purdue football game time announced for Saturday, Nov. 12

  • 0
Michigan St Illinois Football

Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

 Matt Marton

On Saturday night, the game time was announced for the upcoming Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers football game on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. It will be broadcast on ESPN2. 

This is the final home game of the 2022 season for the Illini. 

Illinois, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, Michigan State defeated Illinois 23-15 on Nov. 5.

People are also reading…

Purdue comes into the contest 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 5, Iowa defeated Purdue 24-3. 

When the teams met in 2021, Purdue beat Illinois 13-9 in West Lafayette, Indiana. 

A look at Illinois vs. Michigan State football on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan State football game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. 

1 of 19

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Jeff Brohm is the Purdue football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Jeremy Pena, son of ex-Cardinal Geronimo, starring in World Series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News