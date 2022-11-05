Illinois vs. Purdue football game time announced for Saturday, Nov. 12

Purdue comes into the contest 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 5, Iowa defeated Purdue 24-3.
When the teams met in 2021, Purdue beat Illinois 13-9 in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Michigan State defensive tackle Maverick Hansen (97) tackles Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs with the ball against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is sacked by Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) celebrates with center Nick Samac (59) after he scored a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
A gust of wind blows through the hair of Michigan State cheerleader Cailey Tuttle before the teams' NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs with the ball as Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois tight end Tip Reiman (89) and offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) celebrate after Reiman scored a two-point conversion against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois tight end Tip Reiman (89) scores a two-point conversion against Michigan State linebacker Aaron Brule (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State defensive end Avery Dunn (98) breaks up a pass thrown by Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Michigan State defensive end Avery Dunn (98) breaks up a pass thrown by Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower, left, is upended by Michigan State linebacker Aaron Brule during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) high-fives wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) after Reed scored a touchdown against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Jeff Brohm is the Purdue football head coach.
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)