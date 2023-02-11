The Rutgers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Champaign, Illinois.

Illinois defeated Rutgers 69-60.

Illinois improved to 17-7 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten. Rutgers, ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press poll, went to 16-9 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins hook shot for lead

That's the lead 😤@IlliniMBB goes out in front in the second half 🙌 pic.twitter.com/POOZNoiJLD — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 11, 2023

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins hit a hook shot in the lane with 12:22 left in the second half. Hawkins' basket put Illinois up 48-47 vs. Rutgers.

Illinois' Dain Dainja layup

Fighting Illini center Dain Dainja made a move in the lane for layup with 3:36 left in the first half. Dainja's basket cut the Rutgers lead to 30-29 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Sencire Harris 3-pointer

Fighting Illini guard Sencire Harris hit a 3-pointer with 4:27 left in the first half. Harris' basket cut the Rutgers lead to 30-27 vs. Illinois.

Rutgers' Caleb McConnell 3-pointer

Caleb McConnell wasn't missing this one 🎯



He's heating up in the first half for @RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/6Dly1ixmHg — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 11, 2023

Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 5:41 left in the second half. McConnell's basket put Rutgers up 30-22 vs. Illinois.

Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi one-handed dunk

Not only does he jump high, but he elevates so quickly. 🚀 @wizcliff77 x @RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/RLG2YMV4wW — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) February 11, 2023

Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi got a pass in the lane from Caleb McConnell for a left-handed dunk with 10:44 left in the first half. Omoruyi's dunk put Rutgers up 19-12 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins drive, dunk

Drive and a DUNK 😤@IlliniMBB gets things started strong 💪 pic.twitter.com/L70RaENd4V — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 11, 2023

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins drove along the baseline for a dunk with 19:02 left in the first half. Hawkins' basket put Illinois up 4-0 vs. Rutgers.

Close 1 of 4 Rutgers' Oskar Palmquist (1), and Derek Simpson, right, vie for a rebound against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, middle, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call made by referee Courtney Green during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, dribbles as Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Steve Pikiell is the Rutgers University men's basketball head coach.

