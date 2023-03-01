The Illinois Fighting Illini and Rutgers women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 Big Ten tournament on Thursday, March 2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.

No. 6-seeded Illinois enters the matchup 21-8 overall and 11-7. Most recently, Illinois defeated Rutgers 75-53 on Sunday.

No. 11 seed Rutgers comes into the contest 11-19 overall. On Wednesday, Rutgers beat No. 14 seed Northwestern 63-59 in the Big Ten tournament.

Illinois won both regular season games against Rutgers. In addition to Sunday's game, Illinois beat Rutgers 80-62 on Dec. 7 in Champaign, Illinois.

Big Ten tournament: How to watch Illinois vs. Rutgers basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 2

Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)

Shauna Green is the Illinois Fighting Illini women's basketball head coach. Coquese Washington is the Rutgers women's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.