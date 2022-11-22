Illinois vs. Syracuse basketball game time, TV announced for 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Illinois' only game prior to meeting Syracuse is on Friday against Lindenwood. Syracuse has a pair of games before traveling to Illinois with a game Tuesday night vs. St. John's and a game Saturday vs. Bryant.
Illinois leads the all-time series 2-1 vs. Syracuse as the teams enter the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. All three previous meetings have been at neutral sites, and the most recent was a 75-64 Syracuse win on Dec. 27, 1995, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Illinois' most recent win vs. Syracuse was 89-86 in the 1989 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in Minneapolis to earn the Flyin' Illini a berth to the 1989 Final Four.
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) and Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) scramble for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Virginia players wear shirts in honor of football players Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. before an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. The three (AP Photo/John Locher)
A look at Illinois vs. Virginia basketball on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Virginia men's basketball in the Continental Tire Main Event title game on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Virginia players wear shirts in honor of football players Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. before an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. The three (AP Photo/John Locher)
Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) fouls Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) dunks against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) drives around Virginia's Isaac McKneely (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) celebrates after a play against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) celebrates after making a 3-point shot against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives into Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) dunks against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) fouls Virginia's Kadin Shedrick (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Virginia's Armaan Franklin (4) and Kihei Clark (0) celebrate after a play against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Virginia players celebrate after defeating Illinois in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Illinois' Dain Dainja, top, dives over Virginia's Armaan Franklin, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) celebrates after Virginia defeated Illinois in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Jim Boeheim is the Syracuse men's basketball head coach, and he has been the Syracuse coach for all three meetings with Illinois. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach.
