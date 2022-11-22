Illinois vs. Syracuse basketball game time, TV announced for 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Syracuse men's basketball teams have been scheduled for quite a while to meet in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge with the game to be played in Champaign, Illinois.

On Tuesday, the game time and TV channel were announced for the game.

Illinois and Syracuse will meet at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN.

Currently, Illinois is ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll and 4-1 overall. Syracuse is 3-1 overall.

Illinois' only game prior to meeting Syracuse is on Friday against Lindenwood. Syracuse has a pair of games before traveling to Illinois with a game Tuesday night vs. St. John's and a game Saturday vs. Bryant.

Illinois leads the all-time series 2-1 vs. Syracuse as the teams enter the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. All three previous meetings have been at neutral sites, and the most recent was a 75-64 Syracuse win on Dec. 27, 1995, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Illinois' most recent win vs. Syracuse was 89-86 in the 1989 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in Minneapolis to earn the Flyin' Illini a berth to the 1989 Final Four.

Jim Boeheim is the Syracuse men's basketball head coach, and he has been the Syracuse coach for all three meetings with Illinois. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.