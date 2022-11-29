Illinois vs. Syracuse basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Syracuse and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Illinois leads Syracuse 43-33 with 10:08 left in the second half.

Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, came into the contest 5-1 overall. Most recently, the Fighting Illini defeated Lindenwood University 92-59 on Friday.

Syracuse entered the matchup 3-3 overall. On Saturday, Bryant beat Syracuse 73-72.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Matthew Mayer basket, Coleman Hawkins assist

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins drove and found Matthew Mayer in the lane, and Mayer's basket put Illinois up 30-23 vs. Syracuse with two seconds left in the first half.

SU's Mounir Hima dunk

Syracuse center Mounir Hima got a dunk with 4:55 left in the first half that cut the Illini lead to 26-23. Judah Mintz got the assist on the play.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. back-to-back 3-pointer

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 8:07 left in the first half. Shannon's basket put Illinois up 20-18 vs. Syracuse. He then got a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 7:40 left in the first half that put Illinois up 23-18 vs. Syracuse.

SU's Judah Mintz dunk

Syracuse guard Judah Mintz got a fast-break dunk with 15:46 left in the first half. Mintz's basket cut the Illinois lead to 7-3 vs. Syracuse.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Jim Boeheim is the Syracuse men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.