Illinois vs. Texas Longhorns basketball TV channel, live stream, game time in Jimmy V

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots against Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) and forward Julian Reese during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland forward Donta Scott, right, shoots over Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland guard Ian Martinez, front, handles the ball against Illinois guard Skyy Clark during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) handles the ball against Illinois guard RJ Melendez during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., front, goes to the basket for a layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard Jayden Epps, center loses possession of the ball while being double-teamed by Maryland guards Don Carey (0) and Hakim Hart (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) goes to the basket and attempts to shoot against Maryland forward Donta Scott during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) reacts after making a 3-point basket as Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland forward Patrick Emilien, center left, and Illinois guard RJ Melendez, center right, compete for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) goes to the basket for a layup against two Maryland defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md.
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) attempts a shot against Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins shoots the ball against Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) shoots the ball against Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) gives guard Ian Martinez a high-five during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, right, reacts to an object thrown on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland head coach Kevin Willard calls out plays for his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland forward Donta Scott, top, shoots against Illinois guard Skyy Clark (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., upper left, dunks against several Maryland defenders during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) has his shot blocked by Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives to the basket against Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) shoots while defended by Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) and guard RJ Melendez, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, front right, attempts to shoot against Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives to the basket against Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) is fouled by Illinois guard RJ Melendez, right, while attempting a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland guard Don Carey (0) attempts a 3-point basket against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland guard Jahmir Young, right, shoots against Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) is double-teamed by Maryland forward Donta Scott, center, and guard Jahmir Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) drives to the basket against Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) attempts a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard Skyy Clark (55) shoots a three point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) drives to the basket against Maryland guard Hakim Hart during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) drives to the basket against Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
A look at Illinois vs. Maryland basketball on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terps men's basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., upper left, dunks against several Maryland defenders during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)