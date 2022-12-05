Illinois vs. Texas Longhorns basketball TV channel, live stream, game time in Jimmy V

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Texas Longhorns men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Illinois enters the matchup 6-2 overall. Most recently, Maryland beat Illinois 71-66 on Friday.

The Texas Longhorns come into the contest 6-0 overall. On Thursday, Texas defeated Creighton 72-67.

How to watch Illinois vs. Texas basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 6

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst), and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Beard is the Texas Longhorns men's basketball head coach.

