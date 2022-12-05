 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois vs. Texas Longhorns basketball TV channel, live stream, game time in Jimmy V

Illinois Maryland Basketball

Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

 Terrance Williams

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Texas Longhorns men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Illinois enters the matchup 6-2 overall. Most recently, Maryland beat Illinois 71-66 on Friday. 

The Texas Longhorns come into the contest 6-0 overall. On Thursday, Texas defeated Creighton 72-67. 

How to watch Illinois vs. Texas basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 6

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst), and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Texas radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Beard is the Texas Longhorns men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

