Illinois vs. UCLA basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The UCLA and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event on Friday, Nov. 18.
Illinois defeated UCLA 79-70.
Illinois, ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, improved to 4-0 overall. No. 8-ranked UCLA went to 3-1 overall.
Check out the top plays from the game.
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. deep 3-pointer
Terrence Shannon Jr. has been incredibly dominant on both ends of the floor tonight in what looks to be a big-time @IlliniMBB victory over UCLA. 29 PTS on 8-9 from 3PT with attempts off the catch + dribble. Not just scoring, winning plays… 10 REB, drew a charge, blocked a shot. pic.twitter.com/rrf0jptVSg— League Him (@League_Him) November 19, 2022
Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. hit a deep 3-pointer with 2:54 left in the second half that put Illinois up 71-61 vs. UCLA.
Illinois' Skyy Clark reverse layup with back to basket
I love Skyy Clark's game pic.twitter.com/gYyYkzSVv8— Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) November 19, 2022
Fighting Illini guard Skyy Clark made a reverse layup with his back to the basket with 9:10 left in the second half. Clark's basket put Illinois up 53-52 vs. UCLA.
Illinois' Dain Dainja drop step, reverse layup
DAIN DAINJA SPIN CYCLE pic.twitter.com/M9dIp5ibfF— Barstool Illini (@BarstoolILL) November 19, 2022
Fighting Illini center Dain Dainja got a reverse layup with 9:49 left in the second half, and he was fouled on the play. Dainja made the ensuing free throw to cut the UCLA lead to 52-51 vs. Illinois.
UCLA's David Singleton 3-pointer
BIG BONA BLOCK ➡️ SINGLETON THREE 🔥— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 19, 2022
📺 ESPNU
📱https://t.co/8sQUTz3Rtj@UCLAMBB | #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/ZleKVUHWRB
UCLA guard David Singleton hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 12:29 left in the second half on an assist from Jaylen Clark. Singleton's basket put UCLA up 51-43 vs. Illinois.
UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. jumper
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Bruins pick up where they left off at the break ⤵️— UCLA Men's Basketball (@UCLAMBB) November 19, 2022
📺: ESPNU
💻: https://t.co/ZcV8cOHQTU#GoBruins | @jaquez_jr pic.twitter.com/jyEmcbTVbh
UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. made a jumper from the block with 19:27 left in the second half on an assist from Amari Bailey. Jaquez's basket put UCLA up 39-28 vs. Illinois.
UCLA's David Singleton basket and fouled
It's a nonstop battle for the Bruins!— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 19, 2022
📺 ESPNU
📱https://t.co/8sQUTz3Rtj@UCLAMBB | #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/VQzjMADYBr
UCLA guard David Singleton cut down the lane and made a basket on an assist from Amari Bailey. Singleton was fouled on the play by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins with 1:12 left in the first half, and Singleton made the ensuing free throw. The three-point play put UCLA up 32-28 vs. Illinois.
UCLA's David Singleton 3-pointer
Off the bench and into the scorebook ... 💦— UCLA Men's Basketball (@UCLAMBB) November 19, 2022
📺: ESPNU
💻: https://t.co/ZcV8cOHQTU#GoBruins | @davesingleton34 pic.twitter.com/yose7HCtlH
UCLA guard David Singleton hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 15:11 left in the first half. Singleton's basket cut the Illinois lead to 10-8.
Illinois' RJ Melendez 3-pointer
heatin’ up @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/nTnzeRJ56e— Continental Tire Main Event (@VegasMainEvent) November 19, 2022
Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez hit a 3-pointer with 18:21 left in the first half. It put Illinois up 3-0 vs. UCLA.
Illinois players warm up before facing UCLA
Go-time for @IlliniMBB 🆚 @UCLAMBB at @VegasMainEvent! 👟🎥 #SneakerCam— Coaches vs. Cancer (@CoachesvsCancer) November 19, 2022
Tune in on ESPNU! #CoachesvsCancer pic.twitter.com/DcXQl7SqTH
Members of the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team warm up before facing UCLA in the Continental Tire Main Event on Friday.
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mick Cronin is the UCLA men's basketball head coach.
