Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball video highlights, score, live updates

Wisconsin Illinois Basketball

Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

 Michael Allio/AP Photo

The Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Madison, Wisconsin. 

Illinois leads Wisconsin 22-18 with 18:52 left in the second half. 

Illinois entered the matchup 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, the Illini beat Ohio State 69-60 on Tuesday.  

The Wisconsin Badgers came into the contest 12-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. On Wednesday, Maryland defeated Wisconsin 73-55.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Jayden Epps drives for layup

Fighting Illini guard Jayden Epps drove for a layup with 32 seconds left in the first half. Epps' basket put Illinois up 20-16 vs. Wisconsin. 

Illinois' Matthew Mayer 3-pointer, Coleman Hawkins assist

Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer hit a 3-pointer with 1:28 left in the first half off an assist from Coleman Hawkins. Mayer's basket put Illinois up 18-16 vs. Wisconsin.

Wisconsin's Max Klesmit drives for layup

Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit drove for a layup with 8:46 left in the first half. Klesmit's basket put Wisconsin up 10-7 vs. Illinois. 

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins blocks dunk attempt

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins blocked a dunk attempt by Wisconsin's Markus Ilver with 8:52 left in the first half.

Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore 3-pointer

Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore banked in a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 10:12 left in the first half. Gilmore's basket put Wisconsin up 8-7 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Matthew Mayer 3-pointer

Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer hit a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 14:53 left in the first half. Mayer's basket put Illinois up 5-3 vs. Wisconsin.

Greg Gard: A look at the Wisconsin Badgers basketball head coach

Here is a look at Greg Gard, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach. He became the Wisconsin head coach ahead of the 2015-16 season.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

News