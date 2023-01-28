Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Illinois leads Wisconsin 22-18 with 18:52 left in the second half.

Illinois entered the matchup 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, the Illini beat Ohio State 69-60 on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Badgers came into the contest 12-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. On Wednesday, Maryland defeated Wisconsin 73-55.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Jayden Epps drives for layup

Fighting Illini guard Jayden Epps drove for a layup with 32 seconds left in the first half. Epps' basket put Illinois up 20-16 vs. Wisconsin.

Illinois' Matthew Mayer 3-pointer, Coleman Hawkins assist

Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer hit a 3-pointer with 1:28 left in the first half off an assist from Coleman Hawkins. Mayer's basket put Illinois up 18-16 vs. Wisconsin.

Wisconsin's Max Klesmit drives for layup

Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit drove for a layup with 8:46 left in the first half. Klesmit's basket put Wisconsin up 10-7 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins blocks dunk attempt

Hawkins left no crumbs with this HUGE block! 😤 @colehawk23 x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/ZGDkKv5mo1 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 28, 2023

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins blocked a dunk attempt by Wisconsin's Markus Ilver with 8:52 left in the first half.

Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore 3-pointer

Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore banked in a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 10:12 left in the first half. Gilmore's basket put Wisconsin up 8-7 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Matthew Mayer 3-pointer

Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer hit a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 14:53 left in the first half. Mayer's basket put Illinois up 5-3 vs. Wisconsin.

Close 1 of 13 Wisconsin men's head coach Greg Gard speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 64-59. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talks to the team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 70-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with Brad Davison (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach (interim) Alando Tucker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Illinois Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, left, talk with coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Greg Gard: A look at the Wisconsin Badgers basketball head coach Here is a look at Greg Gard, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach. He became the Wisconsin head coach ahead of the 2015-16 season. 1 of 13 Wisconsin men's head coach Greg Gard speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 64-59. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talks to the team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 70-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with Brad Davison (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach (interim) Alando Tucker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Illinois Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, left, talk with coach Greg Gard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.