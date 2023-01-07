Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference game on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Illinois defeated Wisconsin 79-69.

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, improved to 10-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. Wisconsin, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the coaches poll, went to 11-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. steal, dunk

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got a steal and took it for a one-handed dunk with 2:54 in the second half. Shannon's basket put Illinois up 67-54 vs. Wisconsin.

Illinois' Jayden Epps drives for layup

Fighting Illini guard Jayden Epps drove for a basket vs. Wisconsin at 11:10 left in the second half. Epps' basket put Illinois up 49-40 vs. Wisconsin.

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins 3-pointer

Coleman Hawkins is feeling it. 🔥@IlliniMBB continues to stretch its lead over No. 14 Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/OfakHJ2V5J — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 7, 2023

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 15:10 left in the second half. Hawkins' basket put Illinois up 43-30 vs. Wisconsin.

Illinois' Jayden Epps steal, layup

Fighting Illini guard Jayden Epps stole the ball from Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, and Epps took it for a layup with 8:22 left in the first half. Epps' basket tied the game 17-17.

Wisconsin's Chuck Hepburn drives for layup

Chucky hit him with a hesitation and then took it to the rim. 💯@ChuckyHepburn x @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/4Sn8uag0wZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 7, 2023

Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn drove for a layup with 14:11 left in the first half. Hepburn's basket put the Badgers up 9-4 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. finger-roll basket in traffic

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. drove down the lane and made a finger-roll basket with 16:59 left in the first half. Shannon's basket cut the Wisconsin lead to 5-4 vs. Illinois.

Close 1 of 5 Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) shoots over Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots between Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) and Carter Gilmore (14) \ during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach.

