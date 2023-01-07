 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball video highlights, score, live updates

  • 0
Alabama A M Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama A&M, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

The Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a Big Ten Conference game on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Illinois defeated Wisconsin 79-69. 

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, improved to 10-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. Wisconsin, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the coaches poll, went to 11-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten. 

Check out the top plays from the game. 

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. steal, dunk 

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got a steal and took it for a one-handed dunk with 2:54 in the second half. Shannon's basket put Illinois up 67-54 vs. Wisconsin. 

People are also reading…

Illinois' Jayden Epps drives for layup

Fighting Illini guard Jayden Epps drove for a basket vs. Wisconsin at 11:10 left in the second half. Epps' basket put Illinois up 49-40 vs. Wisconsin. 

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins 3-pointer

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 15:10 left in the second half. Hawkins' basket put Illinois up 43-30 vs. Wisconsin. 

Illinois' Jayden Epps steal, layup

Fighting Illini guard Jayden Epps stole the ball from Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, and Epps took it for a layup with 8:22 left in the first half. Epps' basket tied the game 17-17.

Wisconsin's Chuck Hepburn drives for layup

Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn drove for a layup with 14:11 left in the first half. Hepburn's basket put the Badgers up 9-4 vs. Illinois. 

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. finger-roll basket in traffic

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. drove down the lane and made a finger-roll basket with 16:59 left in the first half. Shannon's basket cut the Wisconsin lead to 5-4 vs. Illinois. 

A look at Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball on Jan. 7, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

1 of 5

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News