Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers football video highlights, live updates, score

The Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Illinois leads Wisconsin 14-10 at halftime.

Illinois enters the matchup 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Chattanooga 31-0 on Sept. 22.

The Wisconsin Badgers come into the contest 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten. On Sept. 24, Ohio State beat Wisconsin 52-21.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Tommy DeVito touchdown run No. 2

Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 7:31 left in the second quarter. After the extra point from Caleb Griffin, Illinois led Wisconsin 14-10.

Illinois' Tommy DeVito touchdown run

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 4:38 left in the first quarter. After the extra point from Caleb Griffin, Illinois and Wisconsin were tied 7-7.

Illinois' Kendall Smith interception

Illini defensive back Kendall Smith intercepted a pass by Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz with 8:09 left in the first quarter. Smith intercepted the ball at the Wisconsin 35-yard line, and he returned it 19 yards to the Wisconsin 16-yard line.

Wisconsin's Graham Mertz touchdown pass to Isaac Guerendo

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to running back Isaac Guerendo with 11:15 left in the first quarter. After the extra point by Nate Van Zelst, Wisconsin led Illinois 7-0.

Wisconsin football arrives to face Illinois

Members of the Wisconsin Badgers football team arrive to face the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Paul Chryst is the Wisconsin Badgers football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.