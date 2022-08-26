Illinois vs. Wyoming football game time, TV channel, live stream

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Wyoming Cowboys football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT.

It is the season opener for both teams.

Illinois is coming off a 2021 season that it went 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. The Wyoming Cowboys finished the 2021 season at 7-6 overall and 2-6 in the Mountain West Conference.

This is the first meeting between the two programs.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wyoming football on TV, live stream

Game time: 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT on Saturday, Aug. 27

Location: Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Craig Bohl is the Wyoming Cowboys football head coach.

