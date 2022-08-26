 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois vs. Wyoming football game time, TV channel, live stream

  • 0
Illinois Minnesota Football

Illinois tight end Tip Reiman (89), second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Minnesota, during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

 Stacy Bengs

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Wyoming Cowboys football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday, Aug. 27. 

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT.

It is the season opener for both teams. 

Illinois is coming off a 2021 season that it went 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. The Wyoming Cowboys finished the 2021 season at 7-6 overall and 2-6 in the Mountain West Conference. 

People are also reading…

This is the first meeting between the two programs. 

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wyoming football on TV, live stream

Illinois Iowa Football

Illinois tight end Luke Ford (82) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Game time: 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT on Saturday, Aug. 27

Location: Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Illini radio broadcast | Wyoming radio broadcast

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Craig Bohl is the Wyoming Cowboys football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Braves offer Cardinals biggest test since Yankees sweep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News