CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — When Genesis Bryant first got to Illinois, she looked up at the banners around the State Farm Center and noticed something.

It had been two decades since the Illini women's basketball program had made the NCAA Tournament. After Sunday, that banner will need to be updated.

Illinois heard its name called and was named a No. 11 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, set to play in March Madness for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

“This was the goal,” Illinois women's basketball head coach Shauna Green said. “This was the vision. This is what I believed could happen, and to do it in Year 1, it’s almost surreal, like, ‘Did we really just do this?’”

Illinois plays Mississippi State in a play-in game at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Wednesday in South Bend, Indiana. If the Illini win, they’ll play No. 6 seed Creighton in the first round.

There was a hiccup when the bracket was announced, with the whole region being unveiled at once, but Illinois got its invite into the field regardless.

“I was excited, just like Coach Green said, just to go to the tournament and not have those expectations at the beginning and just how far we came over the year,” Bryant said. “I’m a little disappointed we didn’t get to show our excitement. It was up there instead of us hearing our name called. It was cool.”

For senior Jada Peebles, it’ll be her first NCAA Tournament appearance after spending her entire career with the program. Illinois has missed out on the postseason in each of the past nine seasons, making a WNIT appearance in 2012-13.

“It was just so surreal to even be in that position and just preparing to have those seats down and all the TVs and the cameras in front of us," Peebles said.

Green took over the job at Illinois a little under a year ago. Having a seat at the table in the postseason in her first season is another box checked in her program turnaround.

Illinois (22-8) would match its win total from the previous three seasons combined if it wins a game in the tournament. It had more than 20 wins in the regular season for the first time since 1999-2000.

Now, it’s back in the sport’s premiere event.

“If someone told you that you’d be sitting here a year ago at this time talking about the women’s team going to the NCAA Tournament, I think you would all say that you’re crazy,” Green said to the media. “We’re all sitting here, and we’re going. That is the main thing that we are playing in it.”

The Illini thought they put together a season that was worthy of an automatic spot in the field of 64,

Close 1 of 17 Illinois forward Kendall Bostic (44) and guard Jada Peebles (11) defend against Maryland guard Diamond Miller during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Abby Meyers (10) works past Illinois guard Adalia McKenzie (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Bri McDaniel (24) drives around Illinois guard Jada Peebles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) drives past Illinois guard Jada Peebles (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)\ Illinois guard Makira Cook (3) vies for the ball with Maryland guard Abby Meyers (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois guard Jada Peebles, left, passes the ball over Maryland guard Bri McDaniel in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois guard Genesis Bryant (1) works around Maryland guard Faith Masonius, center right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois guard Makira Cook (3) shoots as Maryland guard Bri McDaniel (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Faith Masonius (13) works around Illinois forward Geovana Lopes (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Abby Meyers goes to the basket against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois coach Shauna Green reacts as the team plays against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois guard Adalia McKenzie, bottom, moves to the basket against Maryland guard Lavender Briggs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois guard Makira Cook (3) shoots past Maryland guard Brinae Alexander, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois guard Genesis Bryant (1) brings the ball up as Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) defends duirng the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Bri McDaniel (24) looks for a path around Illinois guard Jada Peebles (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois guard Adalia McKenzie shoots against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) is defended by Illinois guards Adalia McKenzie (24) and Genesis Bryant, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. “Personally, I just said I wanted to be in the tournament, but I thought we did enough work to not have to be in the play-in game,” Green said. “I also know we were in the play-in game last year (when Green coached at Dayton), and I felt the same way. We used it as motivation, and we played really well and beat DePaul. It is what it is. Who knows what goes into everything with the seeding and what they took into consideration.

“The fact of the matter is Illinois women’s basketball is playing in the NCAA Tournament. I can’t sit here now and be greedy when I would have given anything in my first year to be in the NCAA Tournament. We’ll use it as motivation. I’m good at that. I’ll flip it. We’ll have a really fun internal message that we’ll go out there and try to prove people wrong.”

Illinois has gotten its postseason shot, now it wants to stick around there. Green said she hopes Brynn Shoup-Hill, the team’s starting four for most of the season, will be healthy enough to play after missing the past few games.

As a stretch-four, she’s been a big loss for the Illini. Her size would help against a Mississippi State team that features 6-foot-5 center Jessika Carter and allow Illinois to not use a four-guard lineup for prolonged stretches.