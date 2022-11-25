Iowa loss to Nebraska gives Illinois football a chance at division title vs. Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Entering the final week of the regular season on a three-game losing streak, there is still hope for Illinois football's division title chances.

After Nebraska beat Iowa 24-17 on Friday, Illinois still needs Purdue to lose to Indiana on Saturday while the Illini beat in-state rival Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. — televised on Big Ten Network.

To take care of its part of the deal, Illinois will look to star running back Chase Brown, who got a pair of touchdowns that nearly gave the Illini an upset win at Michigan last week. Brown was coming back from an ankle injury vs. Purdue on Nov. 12.

“I give our medical staff all the credit in the world,” coach Bret Bielema said. “Chase on Tuesday (before the Michigan game) came into my office before my mom passed, and he goes, ‘Coach, I’m playing Saturday. I don’t want anyone to make a big deal out of it.’ That’s just who he is. I wouldn’t have put them in there unless he was 100% ready to go, and obviously today, he was more than ready to go.”

Brown has himself ready for what is likely his final regular season game for the Illini.

He will have an opportunity to take hold of the regular season rushing crown, with a narrow lead over Minnesota back Mo Ibrahim entering the final week of the season. He’ll be a good bet to take hold of that if he performs like he has most of the season with 100-yard games in 10 of Illinois’ 11 contests.

“I was pretty confident that he was fully ready to protect himself and play well, and I wasn’t surprised at all to see him compete the way he did,” offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “I don’t think any of us were who have followed him and have seen the way he’s played this year. At times our line really did a nice job of covering him up and moving him. Obviously, the way he ran the ball was, I don’t know if it was expected, we’ve all come to a certain level of expectation with him.”

An area Illinois will need to improve on at the tail end of the season is consistency in the special teams phase. Punter Hugh Robertson had a 30-yard punt to set the Wolverines up at midfield before their final drive and has had an up-and-down season in his first run as the starting punter.

“Hugh (Robertson) has been very efficient in certain phases but the ones that haven’t been hit well, it’s affected us, even just going back to Saturday,” Bielema said. “I think overall the effectiveness of our kicking game reflects a lot like what it does offense and defense. When we play well in one phase, we do well overall.”

That carryover hasn’t been there during the team’s three-game losing streak, with penalties on each side of the ball also contributing.

Illinois has one regular season game and a bowl game to mend those issues.

“These last three games that we’ve dropped, it’s kind of been one little segment in all areas of offense, defense and special teams,” Bielema said. “It’s this area in offensive plays, it’s this in defensive plays, it’s this in special teams. We’re not a football team right now that can be dysfunctional and still win games.”