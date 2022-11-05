Isaiah Williams: 3 things to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini football receiver

Find out three more things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini football wide receiver Isaiah Williams.
Isaiah Williams played quarterback his first two Illinois football seasons
Isaiah Williams arrived at Illinois playing quarterback, and that continued throughout most of his freshman season in 2019.
In the 2019 RedBox Bowl, he played receiver for the first time with three receptions for 9 yards in Illinois’ 35-20 loss to California.
He returned to playing quarterback in 2020, and he started four games as the Illini quarterback. He went 26-for-63 passing for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 63 times for 389 yards and one touchdown.
Bret Bielema arrived as the Illinois football head coach ahead of the 2021 season. Throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Williams focused on playing receiver.
Isaiah Williams high school football stats at Trinity Catholic
As a junior, he threw for 1,898 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. His team finished the year 9-1 overall under head coach Cory Patterson, who left after that season to be an Illinois assistant coach.
As a senior, Williams threw for 2,470 passing yards and 33 touchdowns to go with 1,132 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. The team finished the year 13-2 overall with a Class 3 state championship.
Isaiah Williams won high school track and field state titles
Isaiah Williams won multiple state championships in track and field at Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis.
He was a member of state champion 4x100 and 4x200 relays at the 2019 MSHSAA Class 3 State Track and Field Championships, according to Athletic.net.
Williams teamed with Alphonzo Andrews, Thomas Sonntag and Kemeric Winston to win the 4x100 state title in 42.34 seconds. His teammates on the winning 4x200 relay were Andrews, Winston, and Paul Reed, and their winning time was 1 minute, 27.76 seconds.
Also at the 2019 state meet, Williams took second in the triple jump by going 47 feet, 8 inches. He finished 10th in the long jump at 20 feet, 6.5 inches.
Andrews continued his athletic career as a running back at the University of Wyoming. Sonntag ran track and field at Lindenwood University.
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Isaiah Williams: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football wide receiver
Here is a look at Isaiah Williams, the Illinois Fighting Illini football wide receiver. His hometown is St. Louis, Missouri.
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) eludes Indiana defensive back Phillip Dunnam (15) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) during an NCAA football game against the Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) makes a catch during an NCAA football game ai\ on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) looks toward the official after falling into the end zone to score during an NCAA football game against the Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) looks toward the official after falling into the end zone to score during an NCAA football game against the Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson, rear, strips Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. of the ball as Randolph runs after recovering a fumble by Hutchinson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Chattanooga recovered Randolph's fumble. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown breaks into the open during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Chattanooga on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams turns the corner on Chattanooga defensive back Cardavion Myers and heads to the end zone for a touchdown.
Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates what turned out to be his game-winning touchdown against Nebraska in the third quarter as teammates Luke Ford (82) and Daniel Barker look on along with Huskers' Garrett Nelson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22.
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams scores a touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois' Isaiah Williams talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)