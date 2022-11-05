Isaiah Williams: 3 things to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini football receiver

Isaiah Williams was friends with Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams when they were both growing up in St. Louis.

Jameson Williams, who played college football at Ohio State and Alabama, was always a receiver.

Isaiah Williams was a high school quarterback and didn’t fully transition to playing receiver until his third season playing for the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Now, Isaiah Williams is trying to join Jameson Williams as an NFL receiver.

Here is some basic information about Isaiah Williams:

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

5 feet, 10 inches Weight: 180 pounds

180 pounds Age: 21 years old

21 years old Birthday: Jan. 29, 2001

Jan. 29, 2001 Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri High school: Trinity Catholic

Trinity Catholic Parents: Wendell Williams and Ashley Harris

Find out three more things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini football wide receiver Isaiah Williams.

Isaiah Williams played quarterback his first two Illinois football seasons

Isaiah Williams arrived at Illinois playing quarterback, and that continued throughout most of his freshman season in 2019.

In the 2019 RedBox Bowl, he played receiver for the first time with three receptions for 9 yards in Illinois’ 35-20 loss to California.

He returned to playing quarterback in 2020, and he started four games as the Illini quarterback. He went 26-for-63 passing for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 63 times for 389 yards and one touchdown.

Bret Bielema arrived as the Illinois football head coach ahead of the 2021 season. Throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Williams focused on playing receiver.

Isaiah Williams high school football stats at Trinity Catholic

Isaiah Williams was a prolific high school quarterback at Trinity Catholic in St. Louis. He was named the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year as both a junior and senior.

As a junior, he threw for 1,898 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. His team finished the year 9-1 overall under head coach Cory Patterson, who left after that season to be an Illinois assistant coach.

As a senior, Williams threw for 2,470 passing yards and 33 touchdowns to go with 1,132 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. The team finished the year 13-2 overall with a Class 3 state championship.

Isaiah Williams won high school track and field state titles

Isaiah Williams won multiple state championships in track and field at Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis.

He was a member of state champion 4x100 and 4x200 relays at the 2019 MSHSAA Class 3 State Track and Field Championships, according to Athletic.net.

Williams teamed with Alphonzo Andrews, Thomas Sonntag and Kemeric Winston to win the 4x100 state title in 42.34 seconds. His teammates on the winning 4x200 relay were Andrews, Winston, and Paul Reed, and their winning time was 1 minute, 27.76 seconds.

Also at the 2019 state meet, Williams took second in the triple jump by going 47 feet, 8 inches. He finished 10th in the long jump at 20 feet, 6.5 inches.

Andrews continued his athletic career as a running back at the University of Wyoming. Sonntag ran track and field at Lindenwood University.

