Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball coach Brad Underwood provided an update on freshman guard Jayden Epps, who sustained a concussion in practice Tuesday and was hospitalized overnight.

Underwood said on the Illinois basketball radio pregame show Thursday that Epps' concussion was the result of taking an "elbow to the jaw."

"Jayden collapsed in practice," Underwood said Thursday. "We had no idea why at the time. And was very out of sorts for a good amount of time. And was admitted to the hospital. They ran a plethora of tests. We literally had to go through frame-by-frame and see what happened. He took an accidental elbow to the jaw, which caused a concussion — something I haven't seen in terms of the concussion. But his family is here. He's back — I don't want to say perfect, but he's going through our protocols. But a very scary, scary moment and scary evening when one of your guys goes down."

Epps was released from the hospital Wednesday. He was back with the team for the Illini shootaround Thursday before the Michigan game.

"We were at the hospital late with him, and he was kept overnight," Underwood also said Thursday before the Michigan game. "It's a scary moment. They're players, and they're not officially our sons. But they're my kids, and you feel that and your heart goes out."

The Illinois vs. Michigan game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Illinois enters the matchup 19-10 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Ohio State defeated Illinois 72-60 on Sunday.

Michigan comes into the contest 17-12 overall and 11-7 in the Big Ten. On Sunday, Michigan beat Wisconsin 87-79 in overtime.

Entering Thursday, Illinois leads the all-time series 92-85 vs. Michigan.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.