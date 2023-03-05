Luke Goode was a solid bench contributor to the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season as a freshman.

He helped the Illini capture the 2021-22 regular season Big Ten Championship.

Goode played in 28 games and averaged 8.9 minutes, 2.0 points, and 1.8 rebounds in his inaugural campaign. His biggest offensive output as a freshman was nine points with four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes vs. Michigan State on Jan. 25, 2022 — a game Illinois won 56-55 in Champaign.

Coming out of high school, Goode was a consensus four-star recruit. ESPN ranked him the No. 82 player in the high school class of 2021.

Here is some basic information about Luke Goode:

Height: 6 feet, 7 inches

Weight: 210 pounds

Age: 20 years old

Birthday: Aug. 24, 2002

Hometown: Fort Wayne, Indiana

High school: Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Parents: Craig and Susan Goode

Find out five more things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball forward Luke Goode.

Luke Goode missed 23 games with a foot injury

Luke Goode suffered a broken left foot during a preseason scrimmage against Kansas ahead of the 2022-23 season. It caused him to miss the first 23 games of the season.

Goode made his comeback in an Illinois 69-60 win against Rutgers on Feb. 11, 2023. He played five minutes and missed his only shot attempt vs. Rutgers.

He got his first points of the season at Penn State on Feb. 14 with a 3-pointer. He got his first significant minutes vs. Indiana on Feb. 18, when he played 23 minutes and had seven points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

Luke Goode’s grandpa Irv Goode won Super Bowl VIII

Luke Goode’s grandpa Irv Goode was a member of the 1973 Miami Dolphins that won Super Bowl VIII. The Dolphins went 12-2 during the 1973 season — a year after the team’s undefeated 1972 Super Bowl championship team. Don Shula was the Dolphins' head coach for both seasons that Goode played in Miami.

Irv Goode played in the NFL from 1962-74 and was primarily a left guard. He was with the St. Louis Cardinals (1962-71), Buffalo Bills (1972) and Miami Dolphins (1973-74). Goode was selected for the Pro Bowl in 1964 and 1967.

Before being drafted No. 12 overall by the Cardinals in the 1962 NFL Draft, Goode was a first-team All-American at Kentucky, where he played center and linebacker. He was a letterman at Kentucky from 1959-61, and he was team captain in 1961. Blanton Collier was his head coach at Kentucky. His No. 55 is retired by Kentucky.

Luke Goode’s dad Craig Goode played football for Indiana

Luke Goode’s dad, Craig Goode, played football for the Indiana Hoosiers. Craig Goode was a letterman at Indiana from 1994-96.

Craig Goode started his Hoosiers career as a defensive back and wore No. 22. He shifted to wide receiver for the 1996 season and wore No. 5. In 1996, he had three receptions for 15 yards along with two carries for 22 yards and a touchdown, according to Sports-Reference.

Bill Mallory was the Indiana head coach during Craig Goode’s letterman seasons with the Hoosiers. Mallory was the Indiana head coach from 1984-96.

“We are a football family for the most part,” Craig Goode said to the Indianapolis Star in 2019.

Luke Goode’s uncle is former St. Louis Rams quarterback Trent Green

Luke Goode’s uncle is former St. Louis Rams quarterback Trent Green. Luke’s mom’s sister, Julie, is married to Trent Green, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Green played in the NFL from 1997-2008. He was a member of the St. Louis Rams from 1999-2000 and 2008. An injury in 1999 sidelined Green, and the 1999 Rams won the Super Bowl with Kurt Warner replacing Green at quarterback.

Green also played for Washington (1997-98), Kansas City (2001-06) and Miami (2007). He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2003 and 2005.

The San Diego Chargers drafted Green in the eighth round of the 1993 NFL Draft out of Indiana. Green played at Indiana from 1989-92. He helped the Hoosiers reach the 1990 Peach Bowl and 1991 Copper Bowl. IU went 23-21-2 during his four-year career under Bill Mallory.

Luke Goode’s uncle Conrad Goode was a Mizzou football All-American

Luke Goode’s uncle Conrad Goode was an All-American offensive tackle for the Missouri football team in 1983. Conrad Goode, who was born in St. Louis, played for Mizzou from 1980-83, and he was inducted into the Mizzou Hall of Fame in 2007.

Conrad Goode played for head coach Warren Powers, who was the Mizzou head coach from 1978-84. During Goode’s career, Mizzou went 28-17-2 and reached the 1980 Liberty Bowl, 1981 Tangerine Bowl, and 1983 Holiday Bowl.

The New York Giants selected Goode in the fourth round of the 1984 NFL Draft. According to Sports-Reference, he played for the Giants in 1984 and 1985 before playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1987.

After his NFL career, Conrad Goode pursued an acting career. He had roles in "Con Air" and the 2005 version of "The Longest Yard."

Illinois guard Luke Goode advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Illinois. Illinois guard Luke Goode passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 101-34. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois guard Luke Goode sets up on defense during the second half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 101-34. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois' Luke Goode (10) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Rio Grande Valley Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Luke Goode eyes the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois' Luke Goode waits for a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 106-48. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Minnesota guard Sean Sutherlin (24) tries to move around Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 76-53. Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) dribbles the ball against Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) in the first half during a college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Purdue's Mason Gillis (0) holds the ball away from Illinois's Luke Goode during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Purdue center Zach Edey (15) reacts into the ear of Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) after scoring with a dunk during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

