Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard Luke Goode made his season debut vs. Rutgers on Saturday.

Goode checked into the game with 14:23 left in the first half. Rutgers led Illinois 13-9 at the point Goode came into the game.

"Coming in, Luke Goode," Brian Barnhart said on the Illinois radio broadcast when Goode came into the game. "How about that. And a standing ovation for the sophomore from Fort Wayne."

"Everyone's excited," analyst Deon Thomas said on the Illinois radio broadcast. "I'm excited. I know he is. If that first shot goes in the basket, Brian — oh my god — the top might blow off the arena."

Goode, a sophomore, fractured his left foot during the preseason, and that has kept him out the first 23 games of the season. For Illinois' game at Iowa on Feb. 4, Goode dressed for the first time this season.

As a freshman during the 2021-22 season, Goode played in 28 games and averaged 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game for the Illini.

Illinois came into the Rutgers game at 16-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Iowa beat Illinois 81-79 on Feb. 4. Illinois' game vs. Minnesota which was originally scheduled for Tuesday got moved to Feb. 20.

Rutgers, ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press poll, entered the contest 16-8 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Indiana beat Rutgers 66-60.

Entering Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 10-4 vs. Rutgers.

Steve Pikiell is the Rutgers University men's basketball head coach. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.