Marching Illini band won't take the field for Illinois, Wyoming football game

The University of Illinois Marching Illini band announced Friday that it will not take the field for the Illinois vs. Wyoming football game on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Barry L. Houser, director of the Marching Illini, said in a statement that the band will still perform from the stands Saturday. Houser said the reasoning for this change is that "several members of the band have tested positive for COVID-19," and that has prevented the band from practicing "with a full roster."

"We do not want to perform the formations our fans have come to know and love if we can't deliver them to the highest standard," Houser said.

Illinois football's next home game is Saturday, Sept. 10 against Virginia, and Houser expects the Marching Illini will be back on the field by then.

Here is Houser's full statement Friday:

"Fighting Illini Fans! We are excited to introduce you to the 154th edition of the Marching Illini at tomorrow's game against Wyoming. We want you to know that at the game the Marching Illini will play in the stands instead of on the field. Several members of the band have tested positive for COVID-19 and we have not been able to practice this week with a full roster of members. We do not want to perform the formations our fans have come to know and love if we can't deliver them to the highest standard.

"I know this will be disappointing to many of you, but we appreciate your understanding and your concern for our students. We are fortunate that 92% of all university students are fully vaccinated and that these positive cases have been very mild or asymptomatic. We expect to be back on the field for the next home football game against Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 10. Go Illini!"

The Illinois vs. Wyoming football game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.

The Marching Illini, and its precursor the Illinois Regimental Band, have performed at Illinois Fighting Illini football games since Oct. 19, 1907, according to the Illinois Distributed Museum. It is believed to be the first matching band football halftime show.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.