 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Marching Illini band won't take the field for Illinois, Wyoming football game

  • 0
Michigan Illinois Football

The Marching Illini perform before the start of the first half of an NCAA college football game between Illinois and Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

 Holly Hart

The University of Illinois Marching Illini band announced Friday that it will not take the field for the Illinois vs. Wyoming football game on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Barry L. Houser, director of the Marching Illini, said in a statement that the band will still perform from the stands Saturday. Houser said the reasoning for this change is that "several members of the band have tested positive for COVID-19," and that has prevented the band from practicing "with a full roster." 

"We do not want to perform the formations our fans have come to know and love if we can't deliver them to the highest standard," Houser said. 

People are also reading…

Illinois football's next home game is Saturday, Sept. 10 against Virginia, and Houser expects the Marching Illini will be back on the field by then.  

Here is Houser's full statement Friday: 

"Fighting Illini Fans! We are excited to introduce you to the 154th edition of the Marching Illini at tomorrow's game against Wyoming. We want you to know that at the game the Marching Illini will play in the stands instead of on the field. Several members of the band have tested positive for COVID-19 and we have not been able to practice this week with a full roster of members. We do not want to perform the formations our fans have come to know and love if we can't deliver them to the highest standard. 

"I know this will be disappointing to many of you, but we appreciate your understanding and your concern for our students. We are fortunate that 92% of all university students are fully vaccinated and that these positive cases have been very mild or asymptomatic. We expect to be back on the field for the next home football game against Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 10. Go Illini!" 

A look at the University of Illinois Marching Illini band through the years

Here is a look at the University of Illinois Marching Illini band through the years at Fighting Illini football games. 

1 of 10

The Illinois vs. Wyoming football game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday. 

The Marching Illini, and its precursor the Illinois Regimental Band, have performed at Illinois Fighting Illini football games since Oct. 19, 1907, according to the Illinois Distributed Museum. It is believed to be the first matching band football halftime show.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis Cardinals 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News