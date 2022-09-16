Matthew Bailey, Tyson Rooks improving Illinois football's secondary as freshmen

CHAMPAIGN — Matthew Bailey stood after his third college game, taking in what has been a rapid development over the last year.

At this time a year ago, he didn’t have any Power Five offers and was set to play at the FCS level. Then an impressive senior season and a workout with defensive coordinator Ryan Walters got him a spot in Champaign. There, he became the talk of camp and earned snaps.

He’s taken advantage of those, with that work culminating in an interception and his first-career touchdown against Virginia on Saturday.

It was the first score of the afternoon for the Illini, with Tailon Leitzsey and Sydney Brown putting hits on a punt returner to force a fumble that Bailey saw and pounced on in the end zone. For someone whose recruitment started slow, his college career couldn’t have gotten off to a quicker start.

“Kind of surreal, honestly, because a year ago I was playing high school football," Bailey said. "Now, I’m here. It feels good.”

Later in the afternoon, Bailey got a diving pick on a tipped ball. The last time he played at Memorial Stadium he had another play fresh in his mind — a dropped interception late in the game vs. Wyoming.

“Wyoming week I dropped that pick, so this week was redemption for that. Just making plays,” Bailey said.

That game was a statement for Bailey by contributing with the first team in multiple phases.

“He’s just one of those kids, man, he’s got that special feel to him,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “He just makes a lot of really high football-IQ plays.”

Bailey isn’t the only freshman doing that. The night before the game, Bailey and freshman corner Tyson Rooks were rooming together in the hotel and talking about making that kind of a statement.

“We were talking and we were like, ‘Bro, we got to play out tomorrow. We got to go nuts,’” Bailey said.

Both got in the game, with Rooks entering the game once starting corner Devin Witherspoon left with cramps. Rooks got a pass breakup, and both got to make those pregame premonitions become reality.

Rooks has broken into the corner rotation as a true freshman in just his second year playing the sport. He started as a senior in high school before quickly racking up offers from Division I schools in Minnesota, Navy, and other lower majors before choosing to sign with the Illini.

Because of his inexperience, he was initially looked at as a longer-term prospect. But once he led the team in interceptions during fall camp, that timeline shifted, and he’s been thrown into the fire.

"I think he did some good things but then like, even on the PBU like in my mind it should have been an interception," defensive backs coach Aaron Henry said. "That's just the way my mind functions right? Like how cool would it have been? Right, your first snap out there you get a pick, right? ... He's playing a certain technique, kind of got stuck in it because I think he was nervous. He was nervous like any other freshman will be and emotions are running high."

At 6-foot-4, Rooks is getting his time now, but he remains someone the coaching staff sees as an even more tantalizing option once experienced players like Witherspoon, Taz Nicholson and Terrell Jennings graduate.

“I think Tyson's going to be a special player for us, man,” Henry said. “He's just got to keep growing and “keep developing."

Witherspoon has been one of the ones coaching up Rooks and those younger players in the secondary.

"So many tips and points that I can give him that he probably didn't know before," Witherspoon said. "It's like teaching myself the game all over again when I'm talking to him. I really think it's good for me and him. I learned a lot from him, he’s learned a lot from me. And it just benefits us both at the end of the day."