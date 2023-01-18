Matthew Mayer: 3 things to know about the Illinois basketball forward, Baylor transfer

While playing at Baylor, Matthew Mayer was known for his hair. He rocked a mullet on the way to winning the 2021 NCAA Tournament with the Bears.

Mayer’s mullet didn’t make it to Champaign.

He entered the 2022 NBA Draft after his fourth year at Baylor, and the long hair went away.

“I already cleaned it up for the draft process,” Mayer said on “The Matt Mosely Show” on May 27, 2022. “I don’t have a mullet anymore, so it might be professional Matt now.”

Here is some basic information about Matthew Mayer:

Height: 6 feet, 9 inches

6 feet, 9 inches Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds Age: 23 years old

23 years old Birthday: Sept. 23, 1999

Sept. 23, 1999 Hometown: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas High school: Westlake High School in Austin, Texas

Westlake High School in Austin, Texas Parents: John and Ellen Mayer

Find out three more things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball forward Matthew Mayer.

Why did Matthew Mayer leave Baylor, transfer to Illinois?

Matthew Mayer decided to enter the NBA Draft after the 2021-22 season at Baylor. He attended an NBA Draft Combine and decided to return to college for a fifth season, but the college wouldn’t be Baylor.

Mayer decided to continue college playing for the Illinois Fighting Illini. He explained why he left Baylor on “The Matt Mosely Show” in May 2022.

“I only played 15 minutes a game that year (Baylor won the national championship), so I felt like I had more to offer,” Mayer said. “This year (the 2021-22 season) was somewhat similar. I played more like 23 minutes a game, and that was great. But my shooting numbers were down, obviously, but I thought I made a huge impact on the defensive end.”

On his Illinois bio, Mayer said the reason he chose Illinois is because of “the championship culture and opportunity to come in here, impact winning and play a big role in our team’s success.”

“Illinois ended up being the place for me,” Mayer said on “The Matt Mosley Show.” “I wanted to go to a different conference. I obviously didn’t want to disrespect coach (Scott) Drew or Baylor in any way, because I have nothing but respect for everybody over there. But Illinois, they got everything. I was actually just in Illinois for a month doing the pre-draft stuff, so I know a lot about the state. And they’ve got amazing facilities. I know the NIL is good up there, and we’ve got a team that I think could really shock some people. So it was, it just looked like an awesome decision for me.”

Matthew Mayer won a national championship at Baylor

Matthew Mayer was a member of the 2020-21 Baylor men’s basketball team that won the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Baylor defeated Gonzaga 86-70 in the national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on April 5, 2021.

Mayer came off the bench for Baylor and played 16 minutes. He scored two points with two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

On the way to the national title, Baylor beat Hartford, Wisconsin, Villanova, Arkansas and Houston.

Mayer’s biggest scoring game of the tournament came against Wisconsin in the second round. He played 24 minutes and scored 17 points with six rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Matthew Mayer stats at Baylor

Matthew Mayer played at Baylor from 2018-22. He didn’t start his first game until the 2021-22 season when he started all 33 games.

In his fourth season, Mayer averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists, according to Sports-Reference.

He finished with 865 points, 486 rebounds, 112 assists, 109 steals, and 71 blocked shots in 144 games at Baylor.

Mayer earned a bachelor’s degree from Baylor in health, kinesiology and leisure studies, according to his Illinois bio.

Close 1 of 15 Illinois' Matthew Mayer advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer looks to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) and Ty Rodgers (20) prepare to rebound against Monmouth's Tahron Allen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) attempts to pass as he falls while Kansas City's Allen David Mukeba Jr. (23) and Kansas City's Sam Martin defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) works against Illinois' Matthew Mayer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Quincy's Connor Davis (34) boxes out Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) and Matthew Mayer defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer advances the ball against West Virginia during an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer looks to fire up the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 80-63. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) high fives teammate guard James Akinjo (11) following made basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 80-63. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer drives the ball past TCU guard Mike Miles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer, center, is boxed out by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) and guard Christian Braun (2) on a free throw attempt during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 80-70. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin) Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) passes off against Norfolk State guard Daryl Anderson (13) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Click here for the Matthew Mayer bio on the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball website.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.