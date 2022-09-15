Michael Marchese, a former walk-on, shares emotion of his first Illinois touchdown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — There had been a running joke around the Illinois locker room, and Michael Marchese was getting a little sick of it.

He’s played in every single phase for Illinois over his six seasons, starting as a walk-on in 2017 and playing safety and linebacker before a switch to tight end in 2021. He’d contributed to the team in basically every way except getting in the end zone.

Twice in his career he’d gotten tackled inside the 5-yard line. On an interception he was just short of a pick-six against Western Illinois in 2018 and was stopped just short of a touchdown grab last season vs. Minnesota, but that ended Saturday.

Marchese found himself all alone on a wheel route near the end of the first quarter against Virginia.

"I thought I was gonna like just turn around and catch the ball," Marchese said. "Honestly, when I caught the ball I was just like telling myself: Just run. Just run, just run. Just don't get caught or anything like that."

Marchese wasn’t caught and got in the end zone for a 39-yard score, giving Illinois a two-score lead and also putting any doubts or jokes centering around his ability to find paydirt to rest.

"It was good, it's like a third time's a charm," Marchese said. "Sophomore year, on defense, I got stopped at the one. Last year on offense, I got stopped at the two. The monkey is off my back. It's been like a running joke that I just can't crack the end zone. Now it's over."

So much of Marchese’s career has been just being available as a swiss-army knife for the Illini. He’s also played some fullback and H-back — he's provided value in multiple facets.

"I was excited. Mike Marchese has done everything for us since we got here,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. “Love the kid. Ask him to move him from linebacker to tight end. That was a designed play. Really could’ve been all three tight ends. Any one of them could’ve run it. We wanted a fresh one in there to make an over-the-shoulder catch.”

The latest change happened in spring practice of 2021. Marchese was a linebacker and played defense under Lovie Smith, but moved to tight end when Bielema broached the suggestion and asked if Marchese wanted to switch.

"I was like, 'Yeah, sure, why not?'" Marchese said. "You know, 'Whatever you want me to do, I'll do it.' And that's kind of how it went."

So another position was added to Marchese’s repertoire, and the hunch from Bielema to move him has paid off with him starting a game in 2021 and contributing early this season in a tight end trio with Tip Reiman and Luke Ford.

​​“Mike has been one of those kids in my career that you can begin to see things happen,” Bielema said. “It’s a little weird thing. You get a vibe, a feeling. Any time I ask Mike Marchese to do something in any capacity, it always ends up happening.”

That dependability was what Bielema wanted this season. It’s why he applied for a bonus year for him. That knack has come through this season again, with Marchese fitting in whatever role he’s placed.

“He wasn’t with us in the spring and I tried to tell (offensive coordinator Barry) Lunney: 'This kid is going to shine for you, I promise,'" Bielema said "It’s awesome to see him have it. Players love watching Mike have success because he’s so giving back to everybody.”