Michigan running back Blake Corum leaves with injury vs. Illinois football

Update: Blake Corum X-rays were negative at halftime, and he was expected to play in the second half, according to ABC's Molly McGrath. Illinois' offense started the second half on the field, and Corum was on the sideline on an exercise bike early in the second half.

Michigan running back Blake Corum left the game with an injury in the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini football team on Saturday.

Corum grabbed at his left knee after a run with 1:36 left in the second quarter.

He went back to the locker room.

Corum was injured on a running play where he gained 4 yards and got to the Illinois 13-yard line. Grabbing at his left knee, Corum fumbled at the end of the play, and it was recovered by Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton.

Michigan led Illinois 7-3 at the time of the injury. Prior to the injury, Corum had 17 carries for 103 yards and one touchdown. He also had two receptions for 39 yards.

Michigan, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, entered the matchup 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan defeated Nebraska 34-3 on Nov. 12.

Illinois came into the contest 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 12, Purdue beat Illinois 31-24.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Jim Harbaugh is the Michigan football head coach.

