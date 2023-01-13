Michigan State's Tom Izzo says Illinois' Dain Dainja 'kicked our butt'

"Well, I'm proud of my team in some ways and very disappointed in others. I told A.J. (Hoggard) he's been playing very, very good. We had a couple stretches where we didn't do what we were supposed to do. Head died a little bit and the body followed. Got a bad break with Malik (Hall) where he's just — couldn't play him, and Joey (Hauser) just ran out of gas and started hurting us defensively. But we went into the game saying we can't turn it over, and I think four of the first five possessions we not only turned it over, they scored on all of them. That's where — let's see am I right on that. (Terrence) Shannon, I think he had 10 points so fast it made your head spin. They were all on layups. And then we battled back. We hung in there. I thought we did some great things. We ran some good stuff. We guarded very well. (Dain) Dainja, give him credit, he kicked our butt single-handedly. And then I thought later on when Houser got so tired — he'd done a great job on (Matthew) Mayer — Mayer came through for them. So those two guys really won the game. I don't think we've been in a game where we didn't hit a three. I give them credit. They played good too, I guess. We just didn't play good enough to win in a hostile environment. But I thought we competed, we just kind of ran out of gas. I probably should have played Pierre (Brooks II) a little bit. The matchups weren't good when they went small to play my other bigs. But Mady (Sissoko) had a rough night, too. Just didn't do the things you had to do to win."