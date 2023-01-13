 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michigan State's Tom Izzo says Illinois' Dain Dainja 'kicked our butt'

Michigan St Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) dribbles the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. 

 Michael Allio, Associated Press

Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo had praise for Illinois Fighting Illini center Dain Dainja after Friday's game in Champaign. 

Dainja had 20 points and seven rebounds in Illinois' 75-66 win vs. Michigan State

"Dainja, give him credit, he kicked our butt single-handedly," Izzo said in his postgame comments to the media Friday. "

Illinois improved to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Michigan State went to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.

Izzo gave Dainja additional praise later in the press conference. Izzo said, "Dainja has not done that most of the games I've watched. Give him credit. He had a helluva game." 

Dainja made 8 of 12 shots from the field, and he went 4-for-5 on free throws. 

Michigan St Illinois Basketball

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with Tyson Walker (2) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Izzo's full opening comment after the Illinois loss: 

"Well, I'm proud of my team in some ways and very disappointed in others. I told A.J. (Hoggard) he's been playing very, very good. We had a couple stretches where we didn't do what we were supposed to do. Head died a little bit and the body followed. Got a bad break with Malik (Hall) where he's just — couldn't play him, and Joey (Hauser) just ran out of gas and started hurting us defensively. But we went into the game saying we can't turn it over, and I think four of the first five possessions we not only turned it over, they scored on all of them. That's where — let's see am I right on that. (Terrence) Shannon, I think he had 10 points so fast it made your head spin. They were all on layups. And then we battled back. We hung in there. I thought we did some great things. We ran some good stuff. We guarded very well. (Dain) Dainja, give him credit, he kicked our butt single-handedly. And then I thought later on when Houser got so tired — he'd done a great job on (Matthew) Mayer — Mayer came through for them. So those two guys really won the game. I don't think we've been in a game where we didn't hit a three. I give them credit. They played good too, I guess. We just didn't play good enough to win in a hostile environment. But I thought we competed, we just kind of ran out of gas. I probably should have played Pierre (Brooks II) a little bit. The matchups weren't good when they went small to play my other bigs. But Mady (Sissoko) had a rough night, too. Just didn't do the things you had to do to win."

Shannon finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Mayer had 19 points, six blocked shots, and three rebounds for Illinois.

A look at Illinois vs. Michigan State basketball on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan State men's basketball game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

1 of 20

After Friday, MSU leads the all-time series 64-63 vs. Illinois.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

