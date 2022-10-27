Nebraska football faces Illinois knowing the Big Ten West 'is the wild west right now'

LINCOLN, Neb. — For a few days last weekend, Garrett Nelson lived the way he imagines a regular person might.

He cooked his own food. Hung out with friends. Watched a bunch of football. His schedule was wide open.

“I took a lot of naps,” the Nebraska outside linebacker said Tuesday. “That was nice.”

The rest of the Huskers observed their second — and final — off weekend of the season in their own preferred ways. Offensive lineman Turner Corcoran took his girlfriend out to eat in Omaha. Receiver Marcus Washington spent time with his young son. Quarterback Casey Thompson went home to Oklahoma City to see family. Nebraska’s coaching staff, minus coordinators, fanned out around the country to recruit.

“It was a good bye week for us,” Thompson said. “It was very timely. We all needed it — I needed it for sure.”

Now the Huskers are back together again for a five-game stretch run that begins at home against 17th-ranked and West Division-leading Illinois on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. It kicks off a gauntlet of Big Red facing the Big Ten’s four top rushers — Illinois’ Chase Brown leads the nation in total rushing yards (1,059 yards) and is second nationally at 151.3 rushing yards per game — while simultaneously working through its own issues.

Perhaps the best approach, Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph said, is to take a page from Illinois and stick to its guns. That is, lean on what it does best. For the Huskers that might mean looking past some unsightly statistics — 108th nationally in time of possession per game, more defensive snaps seen (561) than any other FBS team that’s played seven times — and embracing its big-play nature on offense fueled by speedy wideout Trey Palmer.

Recent history suggests a Husker upset isn’t likely. NU has lost 19 straight to top-25 teams since beating Oregon in 2016. It has dropped 18 in a row to ranked Big Ten teams since upsetting Michigan State in 2015. This month, the team finally ended its streak of losing close games but has yet to do the same against a program with a number next to its name that would signal a long-elusive signature victory.

From where, then, does the confidence come? Corcoran said it’s rooted in the game plan crafted by NU coaches. Nelson points to the camaraderie among players, who have consistently bounced back and learned from mistakes. Washington said it’s about wiping away the past and looking ahead at what can be different.

Nebraska’s season hasn’t gone the way anyone within the program expected, the receiver said. But it’s never too late. A win Saturday puts the Huskers right back in the West race and on track for an inspired finish.

“Growing up, if you don’t believe in yourself, nobody’s going to believe in you,” Washington said. “You gotta always be the first one to believe in yourself. For other people to believe in you, that’s good too. But it comes from within.”

Nelson said he believes the defense can stop the run and tackle. But it will need to prove it after missing 32 tackles the last two games and surrendering 217 rushing yards to pass-happy Purdue. The group also must adjust to missing co-captain and inside linebacker Nick Henrich, who was lost to a season-ending knee injury in West Lafayette.

“We gotta finish hard, we gotta detail, we gotta execute,” said inside linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements, who has seen his role expand this season amid injuries at his position. “We just gotta do our job. People are trying to do more than what they gotta do. You just gotta trust your teammates, do your job and everything will take care of itself. This team is a pretty good team — just gotta believe in it and fly right now.”

Nebraska can take off, Joseph said. The coach’s challenge to the team through November: match or exceed the opponent’s physicality. Start with that — particularly in the trenches — and everything else about navigating a black-and-blue remaining schedule is more manageable.

With potential success a bit more believable too.

“The West is the wild west right now,” Nelson said. “Not a lot of cemented spots. So we have a big opportunity this week and in the coming weeks.”