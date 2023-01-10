Nebraska forward Juwan Gary leaves with injury vs. Illinois basketball

Illinois improved to 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. Nebraska went to 9-8 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten.
Nebraska's Sam Griesel, center, drives between Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, and Matthew Mayer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Blaise Keita (15) reaches for a rebound against Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, right, argues a referee's call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Sam Griesel, right, drives against Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Jayden Epps, left, passes the ball as Nebraska's Emmanuel Bandoumel defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' RJ Melendez dunks while warming up for the team's NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Juwan Gary, right, blocks a shot from Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
After Tuesday, Illinois leads the all-time series 20-8 vs. Nebraska.
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fred Hoiberg is the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach.
