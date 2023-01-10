Nebraska forward Juwan Gary leaves with injury vs. Illinois basketball

Nebraska forward Juwan Gary came out of Tuesday's game vs. Illinois men's basketball due to an injury in the first half.

Gary appeared to sustain a left shoulder injury while fighting for a rebound with Illinois' RJ Melendez.

Gary came out of the game with 2:15 left in the first half. He went immediately to the locker room, and he did not return to the court the rest of the game.

Before getting injured, Gary had three points, three rebounds and two blocked shots in 16 minutes vs. Illinois.

Illinois led Nebraska 30-20 at the time Gary left the court. Illinois defeated Nebraska 76-50.

Illinois improved to 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. Nebraska went to 9-8 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten.

Close 1 of 8 Nebraska's Sam Griesel, center, drives between Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, and Matthew Mayer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Illinois' RJ Melendez dunks while warming up for the team's NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Nebraska's Blaise Keita (15) reaches for a rebound against Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Illinois coach Brad Underwood, right, argues a referee's call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Nebraska's Sam Griesel, right, drives against Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Nebraska's Juwan Gary, right, blocks a shot from Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Illinois' Jayden Epps, left, passes the ball as Nebraska's Emmanuel Bandoumel defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) A look at Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. 1 of 8 Nebraska's Sam Griesel, center, drives between Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, and Matthew Mayer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Illinois' RJ Melendez dunks while warming up for the team's NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Nebraska's Blaise Keita (15) reaches for a rebound against Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Illinois coach Brad Underwood, right, argues a referee's call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Nebraska's Sam Griesel, right, drives against Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Nebraska's Juwan Gary, right, blocks a shot from Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Illinois' Jayden Epps, left, passes the ball as Nebraska's Emmanuel Bandoumel defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

After Tuesday, Illinois leads the all-time series 20-8 vs. Nebraska.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fred Hoiberg is the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.