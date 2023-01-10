 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska forward Juwan Gary leaves with injury vs. Illinois basketball

Ark Pine Bluff Nebraska Basketball

Nebraska's Juwan Gary, right, guards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Shaun Doss Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

 Rebecca S. Gratz

Nebraska forward Juwan Gary came out of Tuesday's game vs. Illinois men's basketball due to an injury in the first half. 

Gary appeared to sustain a left shoulder injury while fighting for a rebound with Illinois' RJ Melendez. 

Gary came out of the game with 2:15 left in the first half. He went immediately to the locker room, and he did not return to the court the rest of the game. 

Before getting injured, Gary had three points, three rebounds and two blocked shots in 16 minutes vs. Illinois. 

Illinois led Nebraska 30-20 at the time Gary left the court. Illinois defeated Nebraska 76-50.

Illinois improved to 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. Nebraska went to 9-8 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. 

A look at Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. 

After Tuesday, Illinois leads the all-time series 20-8 vs. Nebraska. 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fred Hoiberg is the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

